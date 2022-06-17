Stats and scores for Sid Dillon Grays from this week

Wahoo Sid Dillon Grays- 23

Lincoln High- 0

Batting Stats: Blake Maxson scored four runs, had two hits, and two RBIs; Jake Rezac scored three times, had three hits, and three RBIs; Nolan Van Slyke scored three runs, had two hits, and four RBIs; Jake Scanlon came up with three hits, three RBIs, and scored three runs; Wyatt Malina scored three runs, had two hits, and one RBI; Drake Carlson had one hit, scored one run, and had one RBI; Mac Sledge had three RBIs, scored two runs, and had three hits; Eli Hauswald had three hits, two runs, and two RBIs; Jaymes Gaskins scored one run and had one RBI; Peyton Vasa had one hit, scored once, and had one RBI.

Pitching Stats: Nolan Van Slyke pitched three innings, gave up two hits, and had seven strikeouts.

Wahoo Sid Dillon Grays- 9

Omaha Central- 16

Batting Stats: Jake Rezac scored two runs, three hits, and one RBI; Eli Hauswald had three RBIs, two hits, and one run scored; Peyton Vasa scored one run and had one RBI; Gaskins scored one run, had one hit, and three RBIs.

Pitching Stats: Sam Marxen went 3.2 innings with six strikeouts and 10 earned runs given up and Blake Maxson pitched 0.1 innings with no runs given up and one strikeout.

Wahoo Sid Dillon Grays- 5

Hickman- 18

Batting Stats: Eli Hauswald scored two runs, had two hits, and one RBI; Gabe Harris got one hit and one RBI; Mac Sledge had one hit and two RBIs; Drake Carlson finished with one RBI and one hit.

Pitching Stats: Jake Rezac pitched three innings, gave up 13 earned runs, and two strikeouts and Gabe Harris pitched two innings, gave up four earned runs, and had five strikeouts.

Wahoo Sid Dillon Gray- 10

Roncalli- 8

Batting Stats: Isaiah Nagle scored one run, had one hit, and two RBIs; Jake Scanlon had one hit, scored one run, and had two RBIs; Jake Rezac scored one run, had one hit, and two RBIs; Jake Rezac had one RBI, scored one run, and had two hits; Mac Sledge had two hits and one RBI; Blake Maxson came up with one RBI.

Pitching Stats: Avery Weiting pitched five innings, gave five earned runs, and had five strikeouts and Isaiah Nagle went one inning, gave up one earned run, and had one strikeout.

Wahoo Sid Dillon Grays-9

Mount Michael- 0

Batting Stats: Jake Scanlon scored one run, had three hits, and drove in one run; Jake Rezac scored one run, had two hits, and finished with one RBI; Sam Marxen had one and had two RBIs; Blake Maxson came up with one hit and had one RBI; Gabe Harris finished with one hit and had one RBI.

Pitching Stats: Jesse Stebbing pitched seven innings, gave up five hits, and had seven strikeouts.