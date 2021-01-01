State vaccination plan continues

LINCOLN – As of Monday morning, 21,419 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nebraska, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS). So far, 49,390 vaccine doses have arrived and been distributed to health care facilities in the state.

Vaccine doses continue to be targeted for those hospital staff and health care workers providing direct patient care, as well as paramedics, emergency medical technicians and those who will be vaccinating priority groups in the months to come.

On-site vaccinations for residents and staff of long-term care facilities are expected to begin this week. Facilities have scheduled more than 130 clinics for the coming weeks.

Additional vaccine shipments are expected, but will be delayed due to weather moving through the region. Shipments planned for early in the week are expected to arrive by the end of the week.

DHHS plans to launch a new dashboard this week to help track COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the state. The dashboard will provide a daily total of first and second dose vaccinations given, as well as breakdown of doses given by age, gender, race, and ethnicity.

It will also include a general timeline for COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Nebraska, displaying the phases and priority groups as reflected in the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan. Priority groups and timing projections remain tentative and will be updated as federal recommendations are issued and vaccine shipments are scheduled.