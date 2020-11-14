State institutes additional measures to fight virus

“We really need folks to pitch in and help out, so we can slow the spread of the virus and protect hospital capacity,” Ricketts said.

COVID-19 case numbers have exploded in the past few weeks statewide, doubling to average well more than 1,000 new cases per day.

As of Sunday night, there were 794 people hospitalized in the state. A month ago, that number was below 300.

Ricketts did say that he believes hospital capacity in the state remains “robust,” noting that 31% of intensive-care beds and 71% of ventilators remain available.

The new directed health measure will be in effect at least until Nov. 30.

Ricketts said he is “taking steps here to manage the pandemic (and) will evaluate whether we need to do something different” as time moves on.

