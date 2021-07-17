State Historical Society Foundation announces statewide grant recipients

LINCOLN – The Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation (NSHSF) announced today the grant recipients of their new Statewide Grants Program. Recipients from 18 counties across the state will receive grant funding totaling $15,605. They include Hemingford Public Library in Box Butte County, Custer County Historical Society in Broken Bow, and El Museo Latino in Omaha.

“It was a delight to read these applications and discover what historical organizations are doing across the state,” said Trixie Smith, NSHSF President. “This program gives the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation the knowledge and background necessary to meet the needs of the organizations who are working diligently to preserve their local history.”

NSHSF received 98 grant applications requesting more than $1.2 million to fulfill needs such as conservation of collections, public programming, outreach, exhibits, promotion of the facility and services, promotion of tourism and visitation, school programs and resources for the classroom, management of collections and building preservation.