VALLEY – The Raymond Central baseball team battled hard but came up short of making it to state at the C-4 District Tournament in Valley on May 4 and 5. In the semifinals, the Mustangs picked up a 9-7 win in extra innings against Auburn and then lost 4-3 to Class C No. 7 Douglas County West in extra innings in the final.

Against Auburn, Raymond Central was able to get Hunter Sykes on with a single to center and then Kyle Peterson was walked in the top of the first. A sacrifice fly from Colby Den Hartog and then a single from Tate Roubal plated two runs to give the Mustangs the lead.

The advantage for Raymond Central was pushed out to 5-0 in the second thanks to a pair of singles from Sykes and Peterson and then an error at second on a hit from Den Hartog.

Auburn continued to trail at 6-3 up until the bottom of the seventh. With their season on the line, the Bulldogs scored three runs to tie the game.

With two outs in the top of the eighth, Owen Kreikemeier reached base on a walk. During the next at-bat, Jacob Schultz hit a grounder back to the pitcher who made an error. Owen Kreikemeier used his wheels to go from first to home and score.

Rylan Stover wasn’t able to protect a 7-6 lead in the bottom half of the inning. With a runner on third and two outs for Auburn, he threw a ball to the backstop that allowed the Bulldogs to score.

The Mustangs had another prime scoring opportunity in the ninth with Mason Kreikemeier and Sykes on second and third due to an error and a walk. Raymond Central took advantage with Stover flying out to center and Peterson lining out to left field, which scored two.

At this point, there were no more rallies left in the Bulldogs as Stover retired the side with three strikeouts in the bottom of the ninth.

Finishing with one hit and two RBIs was Den Hartog. Roubal, Peterson, Stover and Sykes each had one run batted in.

Tucker Matulka started the game on the mound and pitched six innings with seven strikeouts. In relief, Stover went three innings, gave up one earned run and retired four batters on strikes.

The next day, the Mustangs were back in Valley to take on the top seed DC West.

It was Raymond Central who got the scoring started in the top of the fourth. With two outs, Roubal singled to right field bringing home Peterson and giving the Mustangs a 1-0 edge.

In the top of the fifth with the score tied at 1-1, Den Hartog singled to center knocking in Owen Kreikemeier and Sykes to put Raymond Central back in front at 3-1.

Heading to the bottom of the seventh, the Mustangs had a 3-2 lead. Once again, they were unable to hold onto it as the Falcons tied the game with a groundout.

DC West kept their momentum going in the bottom of the eighth with a triple to start off the inning. The winning run for the Falcons ended up coming home two batters later on a squeeze bunt back to the pitcher.

Wyatt Jelinek pitched 6.1 innings as the starter with three earned runs surrendered and two strikeouts.

At the plate, Den Hartog had one hit and two RBIs. Driving in one run on one hit was Roubal.

After a rocky start to the year, Raymond Central finishes the season with a 7-15 record and as C-4 District runners-up.