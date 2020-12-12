St. Wenceslaus School participates in ‘spiritual’ fundraiser with angels

WAHOO – At St. Wenceslaus Elementary School there are two Christmas trees decorated with paper angels located in the entry way. Each paper angel represents a prayer intention.

This annual project has been considered a more “spiritual” fundraiser. The paper angels are sold as a set of two. One angel is hung on the Christmas tree while the other angel is given to the purchaser to give as a gift or to be hung on their own Christmas tree.

Intentions include deceased friends and relatives, the Church, doctors and nurses, politicians, unity in our country, for unborn babies, those suffering from physical or other illnesses, those dealing with hardships, etc. This year over 200 angels are hung on the trees.

Each day that school is in session, the students and staff pray for all those intentions hung on the trees. A special mass before Christmas will also be said in honor of these intentions.

All proceeds will go to the School’s Guardian Angel fund. This fund was established to help school families who need assistance in paying their family’s school fee.