 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Wenceslaus School participates in ‘spiritual’ fundraiser with angels
0 comments

St. Wenceslaus School participates in ‘spiritual’ fundraiser with angels

  • 0
Angel trees

SPIRITUAL FUNDRAISER: The second grade students of St. Wenceslaus Elementary School stand in front of two Christmas trees decorated with paper angels in school entry way. 

WAHOO – At St. Wenceslaus Elementary School there are two Christmas trees decorated with paper angels located in the entry way. Each paper angel represents a prayer intention.

This annual project has been considered a more “spiritual” fundraiser. The paper angels are sold as a set of two. One angel is hung on the Christmas tree while the other angel is given to the purchaser to give as a gift or to be hung on their own Christmas tree.

Intentions include deceased friends and relatives, the Church, doctors and nurses, politicians, unity in our country, for unborn babies, those suffering from physical or other illnesses, those dealing with hardships, etc. This year over 200 angels are hung on the trees.

Each day that school is in session, the students and staff pray for all those intentions hung on the trees. A special mass before Christmas will also be said in honor of these intentions.

All proceeds will go to the School’s Guardian Angel fund. This fund was established to help school families who need assistance in paying their family’s school fee.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Smaus to join county board
Community

Smaus to join county board

WAHOO – Prague’s John Smaus was appointed on Dec. 2 to the District 5 supervisors seat on the Saunders County Board of Supervisors replacing L…

Maly embodies Cindy Lou Who
Community

Maly embodies Cindy Lou Who

WAHOO – Jen Woita remembers when Paige Maly first dressed up as Cindy Lou Who in the sixth grade production of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics