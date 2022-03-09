Springer trial to be rescheduled

WAHOO – The jury trial for a former village library director accused of theft has been rescheduled multiple times, and has now temporarily been taken off the trial calendar until after a pretrial hearing in April.

The original jury trial date for Lori Springer, who is charged with theft and official misconduct after allegedly purchasing personal items using the Village of Valparaiso Amazon account, was Jan. 24. Last December, the date was changed to March 21 by Saunders County District Court Judge Christina Marroquin.

Another request to continue the trial by the defense resulted in a May 16 date for the trial, but on Feb. 14 the court removed the trial from the court calendar. Court documents state the case will be rescheduled after a pretrial hearing is held on April 11.

The investigation began just over a year ago, when the case was referred in February 2021 to the Nebraska State Patrol by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office. Investigators developed information that Springer, who served as library director for the Village of Valparaiso’s public library, had purchased over $1,800 in personal items for her family using the library’s Amazon account.

On April 22, 2021, investigators served search warrants as part of this investigation and located the items, which included electronics and textbooks. Springer was arrested for theft by unlawful taking, unlawful acts – depriving or obtaining property or services and official misconduct. She was lodged in Saunders County Jail but was immediately released after paying 10%, or $1,000, of her $10,000 bail.

The arrest came after an audit done by the Nebraska State Auditor of Public Accounts. The investigation looked into purchases between the end of 2018 and July 13, 2020. The audit was released on April 9, 2021 and found $1,894.34 in suspicious purchases where Springer allegedly used library funds for her own personal benefit.

Some of the questionable purchases include college textbooks, Hydro Flasks and cookbooks. The auditor also estimates that Springer purchased over $1,000 worth of printer ink although the library only has two printers, and over $400 in air fresheners. She also purchased various cleaning supplies including a Swiffer wet floor cleaner despite the library being carpeted. A Dell laptop was missing from the library as well. Many of these items were found in a storage closet at the library, but were not logged in the library’s system.