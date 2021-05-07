Springer scores third hat trick of the season

AURORA – The Lincoln Lutheran-Raymond Central soccer team ended the regular season with a big 6-0 shutout road win over the Aurora Huskies on April 27.

The win capped a 10-2 regular season for LL-RC.

LL-RC scored three goals in the first half and added three more in the second half to pull away for the victory.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Junior Sierra Springer came through with her third hat trick of the year, scoring her 14th, 15th and 16th goals of the year. Springer also handed out two assists.

Sophomore Jamison Wahl also scored two goals against the Huskies, giving her 13 on the season.

Junior Shanae Bergt scored the other goal and also handed out an assist.

LL-RC began postseason play on May 3 in Hickman at Norris High School against Beatrice. Results will appear in next week’s newspaper.