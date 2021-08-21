Springer pretrial, trial scheduled

WAHOO – After submitting a not guilty plea back in July, former librarian Lori Springer will have her pretrial hearing on Oct. 18 followed by a jury trial beginning on Jan. 24, 2022.

Springer, 45, was arrested on April 22 after a search warrant was executed by Nebraska State Patrol Investigator Henry Dimitroff at her home in Valparaiso. The former library director was arrested on charges of theft by unlawful taking, unlawful acts – depriving or obtaining property or services and official misconduct.

Her charges were amended on May 4 to theft by unlawful over $1,500 to $5,000. The other charges remained the same.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Springer turned herself in at Saunders County jail in April, but bailed out after paying 10% of her $10,000 bond.

Springer allegedly made over $1,500 in personal purchases via Amazon.com utilizing the Valparaiso Public Library funds during her time as library director. According to the NSP investigation and an audit by the state, it was found that Springer purchased items such as college textbooks, sports equipment and other items between the end of 2018 and summer 2020.

Springer began her employment with the village library in 2016.

Reach The Waverly News staff at news@newswaverly.com.