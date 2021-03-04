Spring Saturday Series of turkey workshops begins on March 6

LINCOLN – Turkey hunters with limited experience are invited to expand their knowledge through the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Spring Saturday Series of workshops.

These free, virtual Facebook sessions, starting March 6, will help develop specific skills necessary to increase hunting success and enjoyment. Each session begins at 9 a.m. Central time. All are listed at OutdoorNebraska.com/Workshops.

The Spring Saturday Series schedule, with topics, is as follows: March 6, shotgun patterning for success; March 13, decoy placement; March 20, using calls; March 27, cleaning wild turkey; April 3, wild turkey recipes.

Also, for those wanting to get the most from Spring Saturday Series, a special Turkey Hunting Mystery Box is available for purchase at $60, including shipping. The mystery box, which includes some must-haves for spring turkey hunting, is limited in supply. Order at OutdoorNebraska.com/Workshops.