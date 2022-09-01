Sport shorts for Yutan Volleyball, Cedar Bluffs Volleyball, and Cedar Bluffs Football

Yutan vs Elmwood-Murdock

The Yutan volleyball team got off to an excellent start on the year with a straight set victory over a Class D-1 preseason rated squad in Elmwood-Murdock. The Chieftains defeated the Knights 25-20 in both sets.

Leading Yutan with nine kills, a .900 hitting percentage, and five digs was Maura Tichota. Coming up with five kills and five digs was Gabi Tederman and Ellie Lloyd had three kills and six digs.

Yutan vs Johnson County Central

In the second match on Thursday, Yutan squared off with the host Johnson County Central. The Chieftains lost a heart wrenching 26-24 first set, but responded to the adversity by winning sets two and three in dominating fashion 25-12 and 25-16.

The big scorer for Yutan in this match was Ellie Lloyd with 11 kills and 10 digs. Maura Tichota came up with seven kills, Mylee Tichota had seven kills and three blocks, and Tederman ended up with seven kills and seven digs.

Finishing with 22 assists was Amelia North and McKenna Jones had 14 assists and three kills.

Yutan vs Omaha Buena Vista

On August 27, the Yutan volleyball team traveled to the Northeast Blastoff Tournament where they took on one of the new high schools in the state in Omaha Buena Vista. The Chieftains were able to dominate the Bison in every facet of the game in a 25-0 and 25-1 straight set victory.

In the match, Amelia North had a streak where she served 23 straight times.

Yutan vs North Platte

The Chieftains lost for the first time on the season when they took on North Platte on August 27. It was a highly competitive match, with the Bulldogs pulling out the 2-1 victory by a final of 18-25, 25-23, and 30-28.

Having a spectacular match for Yutan on the day was Lloyd with 11 kills, 11 digs, and one ace. Finishing with three kills, 14 assists, and two aces was Amelia North.

Bella Tederman had nine digs in the match, while Mylee Tichota had three kills, 10 digs, and two blocks and Jones ended with 14 assists and six digs.

Yutan vs Lincoln Southeast

Next up on the docket for Yutan to play in the Northeast Blastoff Tournament was another Class A team in Lincoln Southeast. The Chieftains continued to show they could hang with the much bigger squads as they fell in two sets 25-21 and 25-20.

Coming up with nine assists and four digs against the Knights was North. Lloyd led the team in kills with six and also had six digs.

Ending with a respectable four kills, 10 digs, three aces, and three blocks was Mylee Tichota, while Maura Tichota had three kills, 10 digs, and two aces.

Tallying three assists, three blocks, and six digs was Jones.

Yutan vs Omaha Westview

After falling in two straight matches, Yutan was able to salvage a 2-2 mark in the Northeast Blastoff Tournament by defeating Omaha Westview 25-10 and 25-15 in straight sets.

Finishing with a team high eight kills and nine digs was Lloyd. North had nine assists and two aces, Tederman finished with eight digs, and Maura Tichota had three kills.

Cedar Bluffs vs Omaha Christian Academy Football

The Cedar Bluffs Football team traveled to play Omaha Christian Academy in their opening game on August 26. Against an Eagle squad who had a more varsity experienced team, the Wildcats ended up losing 56-26.

“Our team fought hard for all four quarters against OCA,” Cedar Bluffs Head Coach Thomas Brinkman said. “We did some good things at times and we had some mistakes you expect in the first game. Unfortunately those were just at very inopportune times. We saw a lot of guys get their first varsity action ever on Friday, so first game jitters were there. We now have the week one jitters out of the way and look to make improvements going into our game against Walthill. We need to limit our mistakes in all phases of the game and play disciplined.”

In total, Cedar Bluffs had 283 total yards in the game. 164 of those yards came through the air and then another 119 of those yards were on the ground.

Completing seven of 11 passes for 116 yards and two touchdowns was Micheal Gerber. He also had 33 rushing yards and one score.

Rushing for 119 yard on seven attempts and catching two passes for 48 yards and a score was Trayven Kluthe. Catching two balls for 47 yards and one touchdown was Morgen Marten.

On defense, Brock Schwarz had 12 tackles and Micheal Gerber and Kluthe each had seven. Finishing with five tackles was Gus Jacoby and Marten had four.

Cedar Bluffs vs Parkview Christian and Cornerstone Christian Academy

On August 25, the Cedar Bluffs volleyball team traveled to a triangular at Parkview Christian in Lincoln to start the season. The Wildcats were able to win both matches on the day 25-10 and 25-13 against the host the Patriots and 25-10 and 25-21 against Cornerstone Christian Academy.

"Opening the season with two conference games back-to-back in a triangular can be tough night, but girls took care of business,” Cedar Bluffs Head Coach Anna White said. “We have shown a lot of growth in our passing and ball control game. We of course have a lot we need to work on as we go into the season but getting two conference wins under our belts helps ease some of the nerves going into the rest of the season. We have a young team that is willing to put in the work and get better each game. It's been our focus to work one game at a time this season and so far we are showing that at practice."

Leading Cedar Bluffs with four kill against Parkview Christian was Ali Bartholomaus. Allison Reade had two kills and both Shelby Samek and Addison Newill had one kill apiece.

Finishing with three assists and one block was Mika Price, while Elley Headid and Olivia Thiesen had 10 and eight digs.

In the match with Cornerstone Christian, Bartholomaus had six kills. Ending with two kills was Grace Cozad and Reade, Shelby Samek, and Elley Headid all had one.

Earning 17 digs in the back row was Olivia Thiesen and Headid had 13. Coming up with six digs was Allison Reade.