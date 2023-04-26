BLAIR – The Wahoo boys golf team competed at the Bennington/Blair Invite at the River Wilds Golf Course on April 18. Finishing in eighth place with a team score of 345 were the Warriors.

The only medalist for Wahoo at the meet was Luke Specht who shot a 75. He started the tournament by carding a 37 on the front nine and then shot a 38 on the back nine.

“Luke continues to play very well,” Wahoo Head Coach Jayson Iversen said. “He played against some of the best players that he will see at districts and finished behind just one of them while finishing third at Bennington. There are some great high school golfers in the state and Luke is right there with many of them.”

The next golfer for the Warriors was Sam Biggerstaff in 37th place with an 89. Right behind him shooting a 90 and getting 40th was Kasen Bunjer.

Earning 42nd place by carding a 91 was Jaiden Powers and Braylon Iversen shot an even 100 and came in 40th place.

“The rest of the team is playing well, but all have many areas in which they can save some strokes,” Jayson Iversen said. “If we can take care of the little mistakes and play just a few strokes better at each position we will have a great shot at finishing the year on a high note. They’re all very capable of playing better at this point. I know they are working on it, so I’m confident that they will get there.”

Winning the meet was Gretna carding a 307 and Omaha Concordia was nine strokes back shooting a 316.

The Warriors competed in a dual with Douglas County West at The Pines Golf Club on April 25. Wahoo is also participating in the Arlington Invite at 9 a.m. on April 28 at the Fremont Country Club.