Specht powers Wahoo to fourth place at A-G Invite

ASHLAND- The Wahoo boys golf team was led by another solid finish by Luke Specht at the Ashland-Greenwood Invite held at the Ashland Golf Club on April 11. He took home seventh place with a 75 which helped the Warriors get fourth with a team score of 341.

“Luke Specht continues to play well shooting a PR 75 and finishing in 7th place,” Wahoo Head Coach Jayson Iversen said. “Mason Rodgers’ 88 was also a PR and he continues to gain ground with experience.”

Specht’s record setting day started with him carding a 35 on the front nine. On a couple of holes on the back nine, it took him six shots to get to the pin, which lowered his score to a 40.

Also coming in under 90 for the Warriors were Sam Biggerstaff and Rodgers. Shooting an 87 was Biggerstaff and one stroke back of him was Rodgers who carded an 88.

Despite not being added to the final team score by getting fifth, Kasen Bunjer also played well with a score of 93. He shot a 46 on the front nine and then carded a 47 on the back nine.

On top of the varsity competing in Ashland, the Wahoo JV took part in a dual with Lincoln Lutheran on April 12 at Hilltop Country Club in Wahoo. The Warriors ended up losing to Lutheran 225 to 252.

Brody Jacobsen was the top finisher for Wahoo with a score of 54 for nine holes. Second, on the team was Kyan Lausterer who was three strokes back of Jacobsen with a 57.

Shooting a 70 for the Warriors was Trever Beavers and one stroke back of him was Gage Cooney who shot a 71. Finishing in the fifth spot for Wahoo was Ethan Havlovic who carded a 75.

This week the Warriors were at the Bennington Invite on April 19.