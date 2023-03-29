WAHOO – The Wahoo boys golf team started the 2023 campaign with a dual with Waverly at Hilltop Country Club in Wahoo on March 23. In a close team race, the Vikings knocked off the Warriors 169 to 174.

Leading the way for Wahoo was Luke Specht , who was the lone medalist for the Warriors with a first place finish. The sophomore went under 40 with a 39 and shot for par on six out of his nine holes played. They were holes one, two, six, seven, eight and nine.

Both carding a 44 for the Warriors were Braylon Iversen and Sam Biggerstaff. Going for par on four holes was Braylon Iversen and Biggerstaff shot even on holes eight and nine.

Coming in back-to-back in fourth and fifth for Wahoo were Kasen Bunjer and Jaidon Powers. Shooting a 47 was Bunjer and Powers finished with a 48.

According to Head Coach Jason Iversen, he wasn’t surprised by his team’s performance.

“I thought this is about where we were going to be,” Iversen said. “I know a couple of guys wanted to play a little better and Luke was about where I thought he would be in the 38 to 39 range. Braylon was hoping to come in around 41 and he was playing well, but he still has blurps and on some holes gives up some strokes.”

The Warriors JV also competed against Waverly and shot a 225. Landon Brigham led the JV by carding a 48 and Trevor Ehrlich finished with a 52.

Shooting a 62 was Luis Loya and Gage Cooney had a 63. Rounding out the team score for the group was Trevor Beavers with a 66.

Wahoo’s first meet of the season was the Gretna Invite at the Tiburon Golf Course in Omaha on March 28. Even with a close loss at home, Iversen expects his team to rebound and be competitive at all their meets this season.

“I would expect us to compete with everybody we play with,” Iversen said.