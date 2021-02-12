Soup-less Supper carries on tradition for Waverly band program

Witte has a goal of raising $10,000 this year, but she knows it might not be realistic. The band was able to host the Soup Supper last year prior to the onset of the pandemic as the event is always the second weekend in February. Witte said they were able to raise $15,000 in 2020 and that it was the most ever raised at the event in her knowledge.

Witte said with roughly 440 students in band, costs for uniforms, competitions and instruments can be overwhelming which is why the Soup Supper is important for the band. Part of the money fundraised can also go toward band scholarships.

While tickets are free, each band performer has a cap of two guests. Performances will start at 4:30 p.m. with the fifth graders and go through the sixth, seventh and eighth graders. At 6:15, the Waverly Middle School jazz band will perform. Shortly after the WHS jazz band will perform at 6:45, ninth grade band at 7:15 and the varsity band will finish off the night at 7:45. Concerts will also be available via Striv TV.