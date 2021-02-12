Soup-less Supper carries on tradition for Waverly band program

WAVERLY – In 65 years of hosting the Soup Supper, the Waverly band program has never not had soup at the event, according to Dawn Witte’s estimations.
However, this year, the 65th year, the Soup Supper will be more like a “Soup-less Supper” Witte said.
Due to the pandemic, Witte said it would be difficult to serve soup during the event on Feb. 13 at Waverly High School because masks would have to come off. Witte, a band booster club member, volunteered in 2020 to lead the organizational efforts for the Soup Supper.
“We just cannot eat at the school this year, we would have to take off our masks,” Witte said. “That wasn’t going to work.”
Instead, after each performance at Waverly High School fundraiser attendees will be shuffled toward the West Gym where they will have a plethora of options for how they want to donate to the band.
Guests can purchase a take and bake pizza as well as desserts from the bake sale so they can still eat dinner as a family, just at home. There also will be a Valentine’s Day station where they can purchase cards and boxes of Bakers Candies. Guests also can make monetary donations in the gym as well.
Witte has a goal of raising $10,000 this year, but she knows it might not be realistic. The band was able to host the Soup Supper last year prior to the onset of the pandemic as the event is always the second weekend in February. Witte said they were able to raise $15,000 in 2020 and that it was the most ever raised at the event in her knowledge.
Witte said with roughly 440 students in band, costs for uniforms, competitions and instruments can be overwhelming which is why the Soup Supper is important for the band. Part of the money fundraised can also go toward band scholarships.
While tickets are free, each band performer has a cap of two guests. Performances will start at 4:30 p.m. with the fifth graders and go through the sixth, seventh and eighth graders. At 6:15, the Waverly Middle School jazz band will perform. Shortly after the WHS jazz band will perform at 6:45, ninth grade band at 7:15 and the varsity band will finish off the night at 7:45. Concerts will also be available via Striv TV.
Witte has two children involved in both the marching band and the jazz band at the high school. Her daughter Cecilia is a junior in the percussion section and her son Malcolm is a freshman trombone player. While she didn’t get involved in the band booster club until her kids started high school, Witte has found that the band program really is “The Pride of All Waverly” as it says on the band’s website.