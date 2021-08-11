Soukup Farms celebrates 150 years

MORSE BLUFF – Jerry and Barbara Soukup didn’t realize they’d be celebrating 150 years of Soukup Farms this year until they were given a large metal sign showing what year the farm was established.
They also didn’t know they’d be receiving the Aksarben Foundation’s Heritage Award for being in existence since 1871 until about a week before it was presented to them at the Saunders County Fair.
“The fair board knew before I did,” Jerry said.
Jerry and Barbara were excited to receive the award and also had t-shirts made for the family to mark the major milestone.
“It’s exciting,” both Jerry and Barbara said.
Jerry and Barbara currently live on the farm where six generations of Soukups grew up including their own children, James and Matthew, who are grown and have children of their own. Matthew currently helps on the farm where they grow corn and soybeans.
The farm was a little different 150 years ago when Jerry’s great-great-grandfather Antonin Soukup homesteaded the farm after moving to Saunders County from Braidwood, Ill. in 1871.
Antonin was born in Plasy, Bohemia in July 1815, according to a family history written by Jerry’s oldest brother, Tony Soukup. Born to Josef Soukup and Marie Hykes, Antonin was one of 11 children and one of the five children that survived to adulthood.
Antonin moved to Koryta, Bohemia in 1848 and married Marie Bures Zakovec who was a widow with two children, John and Anna. Antonin and Marie then had four more children, Antonin “Anton”, Frank, Katerina (who died at age one) and Veronica.
In 1868, Antonin moved his family to the United States after selling his blacksmith shop in Koryta. In April that year, the Soukups arrived in the United States in Baltimore, Md. and then made their way to Illinois.
Antonin and Anton both worked as coal miners until Antonin left Illinois to find land with fellow Czechs including John Zakovec, Joseph Hines, Frank Hines, John Virka and John Ruzicka. The group then made their way to Saunders County.
According to Tony’s history, Antonin and John Virka were the first to homestead an 80-acre parcel each in the group in May 1871. After homesteading in Nebraska, members of the group went back to Illinois to earn more money and eventually returned to the good life with their families.
While in Illinois, John Virka and Antonin’s daughter Veronica were married.
In 1872, after returning to Nebraska, Anton homesteaded his own land between his father and John Virka. Both Joseph and Frank Hines homesteaded land one mile south and one mile west of the Soukup homestead in 1872.
Five years later, Antonin applied and received his final homestead certificate “claiming the improvements of building a 12x14 house with one door and two windows, well, granary, stable and 70 acres that were plowed and cultivated.”
Antonin died in 1885 leaving behind not only his family but also two cows valued at $18 and 80 acres valued at $260. His wife Marie died 17 years later in 1902 while living next door with her son-in-law John Virka.
According to the history, Marie, a widower, was surrounded by family at the time of her passing, much of which had become intertwined with the Czechs who first came to Nebraska with her husband.
“Her (Marie) son John Zakovec lived just one mile south,” the history reads. “Her daughter Anna Zakovec was married to Joseph Hines and her niece Marie Bures was married to Frank Hines.”
Marie’s other nieces Barbara Bures (who married James Chlup) and Rosalie Bures (who married Frank Simice) also joined the family in Morse Bluff.
Frank Soukup, Antonin’s son, farmed the land following his father’s death while his brother Anton operated a hotel and saloon in North Bend. The business started to falter so Anton also helped his brother farm and start a new saloon in Rogers.
In 1893, Anton gave up on the hotel and saloon business and began farming his family’s land full-time until his death in 1910.
Anton E. Soukup then took over the farm and farmed with his sons, Alvin and Anton F. Soukup, Jerry’s father. Anton F. Soukup, joined the US Army in 1942 and returned to farming with his brother in 1946 when Anton E. Soukup retired.
Jerry’s grandfather was one of the first seed corn dealer in the area when a bag of seed corn was about $8 or $9. Now, a bag of seed corn is worth around $250.
Anton F. Soukup and his wife Gladys raised five kids – Tony, Jack, Scott, twins Jerry and Janel and Russell. Jerry and Russell, who is now deceased along with Janel, continued farming this land in the late 1960s by joining their father. When Jerry’s father died in 1981, Jerry took over the farm, raising crops, hogs and beef cattle.
While the farm no longer raises livestock at present, they still grow soybeans and corn on 363 acres of land.
The home Jerry and Barbara live in was moved north of County Road Y in 1971. Many of the buildings on the property were erected by Jerry over the years except for the original barn and a house where Jerry’s grandfather grew up, which is located west of Jerry and Barbara’s house.
In 2009, the couple made an addition to the home adding a porch and bedroom and extending the living room.
The Soukup story gets to live on with the newest generation of the family – Jerry and Barbara’s grandchildren, Elizabeth, 5, Clara, 4, Kai, less than a year old, who are the children of James and Charlotte, 5, and Savannah, 4, Matthew’s children.
Not only is the house and land a living, breathing memory of the Soukup history, the family can add the Heritage Award plaque to their collection, along with several, large scrapbooks full of photos chronicling the families biography and a collage of images from over the years hanging in their kitchen.
