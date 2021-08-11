Soukup Farms celebrates 150 years

Jerry’s grandfather was one of the first seed corn dealer in the area when a bag of seed corn was about $8 or $9. Now, a bag of seed corn is worth around $250.

Anton F. Soukup and his wife Gladys raised five kids – Tony, Jack, Scott, twins Jerry and Janel and Russell. Jerry and Russell, who is now deceased along with Janel, continued farming this land in the late 1960s by joining their father. When Jerry’s father died in 1981, Jerry took over the farm, raising crops, hogs and beef cattle.

While the farm no longer raises livestock at present, they still grow soybeans and corn on 363 acres of land.

The home Jerry and Barbara live in was moved north of County Road Y in 1971. Many of the buildings on the property were erected by Jerry over the years except for the original barn and a house where Jerry’s grandfather grew up, which is located west of Jerry and Barbara’s house.

In 2009, the couple made an addition to the home adding a porch and bedroom and extending the living room.

The Soukup story gets to live on with the newest generation of the family – Jerry and Barbara’s grandchildren, Elizabeth, 5, Clara, 4, Kai, less than a year old, who are the children of James and Charlotte, 5, and Savannah, 4, Matthew’s children.