Solid fourth propels Raiders to victory at home

MEAD- Tough defense was the name of the game for the Mead boys basketball team as they knocked off Elmwood-Murdock at home 46-29 on Feb. 10. The Raiders were also able to heat up on offense in the second half as they shot 44% from the field and 40% from three.

Trailing 6-5 in the early parts of the contest, Tyler Pickworth was able to knock down a three to put Mead up 8-6. The Knights answered back with a basket before the end of the first to tie the game at eight apiece.

After a back and forth opening quarter, the Raiders maintained an 18-16 advantage going into halftime with three-pointers from Pickworth and Frankie Hebenstreit.

With the start of the new half, it meant it was time for a different player to heat up for the Raiders. That player was Luke Carritt who hit a three that helped Mead stay ahead 21-19.

That lead grew to 35-27 with one quarter remaining for the Raiders.

The defense turned out to be winning formula for Mead as they held the Knights to just two points in the fourth. A three from Hebenstreit in the corner was three of 11 points scored by the Raiders in the quarter as they went on to win by 17 points.