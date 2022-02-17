Solid fourth propels Raiders to victory at home

MEAD- Tough defense was the name of the game for the Mead boys basketball team as they knocked off Elmwood-Murdock at home 46-29 on Feb. 10. The Raiders were also able to heat up on offense in the second half as they shot 44% from the field and 40% from three.
Trailing 6-5 in the early parts of the contest, Tyler Pickworth was able to knock down a three to put Mead up 8-6. The Knights answered back with a basket before the end of the first to tie the game at eight apiece.
After a back and forth opening quarter, the Raiders maintained an 18-16 advantage going into halftime with three-pointers from Pickworth and Frankie Hebenstreit.
With the start of the new half, it meant it was time for a different player to heat up for the Raiders. That player was Luke Carritt who hit a three that helped Mead stay ahead 21-19.
That lead grew to 35-27 with one quarter remaining for the Raiders.
The defense turned out to be winning formula for Mead as they held the Knights to just two points in the fourth. A three from Hebenstreit in the corner was three of 11 points scored by the Raiders in the quarter as they went on to win by 17 points.
Pickworth had 19 points, three rebounds, and two assists on senior night. Finishing two of three from three-point range with 12 points was Luke Carritt, Hebenstreit scored 11 points, and both AJ Carritt and Branden Koranda finished with two points.
Turnovers in the second half doomed the Raiders in a loss at Omaha Christian Academy on Feb. 11 by a final of 50-47.
Things started out good for Mead in the game as they went up 3-2 on a three from Pickworth. He was able to make another one to close the quarter out and give the Raiders a 17-11 edge.
Luke Carritt made the first six points of the second quarter for Mead and pushed the Raiders lead out to double digits at 23-13.
That didn’t last long and the Eagles stormed back with 15 points in the quarter. This cut Mead’s advantage down to 28-26 at halftime.
Trailing by two points to start the third, Luke Carritt hit another three-pointer to put the Raiders back up 31-30.
This didn’t faze OCA who ended up outscoring Mead 12-9 in the third. This gave the Eagles a 38-37 lead going the fourth.
The game ended up going down to the wire, but it was OCA who was able to pull out the win by three. A big factor in the Eagles win was they scored 12 of their 24 points in the second half off of Raider turnovers.
Once again, Pickworth led Mead with 15 points and Luke Carritt scored 13. Scoring nine points, with six rebounds and four assists was AJ Carritt, Hebenstreit had six points, and Koranda finished with four points.