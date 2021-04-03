Solid defense, goalkeeping move Viking record to 3-1

WAVERLY – Solid defensive play and good goalkeeping allowed the Waverly girls soccer team to move their record to 3-1 on the season.

The week started with a 2-1 victory at Waverly High School against the Elkhorn North Timberwolves on March 25.

Clutch goals from senior Kelsey Cordes and freshman Olivia Hind allowed the home team to pull out the narrow victory.

Senior keeper Tara Tenopir allowed one to get through, but was solid for 80 minutes, thwarting seven Elkhorn North shots on goal.

The Vikings remained at home for a contest with Columbus Lakeview on Saturday morning.

Waverly got two first half goals from senior Leah Rasmussen and senior keeper Brooklyn Scherer made them stand up in the 2-0 victory for the home team.