Solid Chieftain squad looks for return to state

YUTAN – Optimism is high among the Yutan boys golf camp as the season gets underway.

The Yutan golfers and Coach Taylor Teeter had their season wiped out last year due to the pandemic so it has been nearly two years since the team has competed on the high school stage.

The Chieftains have 18 players out for the team this season and six of them return with varsity letters.

Senior Will Elgert returns as the top player on the Chieftain squad after qualifying for the 2019 state meet.

Elgert finished in a tie for ninth at the 2019 Class C State Championship tournament after firing an 18-hole total of 81 as a sophomore and is planning on being back in the state medal mix this season as the team leader for the Chieftains.

Senior Brady Timm and junior Jake Richmond are expected to provide the Chieftains with a solid trio.

Timm also competed at the 2019 state meet and carded an 18-hole total of 95.

Junior Sam Petersen also competed on the state team finishing with a team score of 111.

Richmond transferred into the Yutan school district last summer and has solidified himself as one of the top five varsity members.