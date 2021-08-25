Softball finishes second in first tournament of season

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While it looked grim for the Warriors with Waverly’s major lead, Westside was able to get eight runs past the Vikings defense and were suddenly back in the game at the bottom of the fourth. The score was 9-10 until Waverly scored three more runs in the top of the sixth inning.

Shepherd led the team in runs with three runs scored followed by Kozal who scored two. McCall, Maci Steckelberg, Peery, Kassie Newell, Katyn Kappler, Denison and Alexis Adams all scored one run for the victory.

When Westside wasn’t able to respond, the game ended with only six innings of play and Waverly headed to the championships against Ralston.

While the Vikings started the day with two wins, the momentum wouldn’t stick with them for the six-inning championship game against Ralston Saturday afternoon.

The first two innings remained scoreless for both teams. Waverly finally got their foot in the door with three runs in the top of the third inning, but had the door shut on them by Ralston who scored six runs in the bottom of the inning.

Both teams responded with one more run after the fourth inning making the score 4-7, Ralston in the lead. The fifth inning went scoreless again for both teams.