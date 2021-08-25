Softball finishes second in first tournament of season

OMAHA – After losing their first game to Seward 11-12, the Waverly High School softball team finished in second place over the weekend at the Cougar Classic Softball Tournament at Gross Catholic High School in Omaha.
Waverly opened the tournament Saturday morning by defeating the home team 10-6 in just five innings of play. While Gross dominated in the first inning with four runs, Waverly responded with seven runs in the second inning.
Gross attempted to rally with two more runs in the top of the fourth, but Waverly stomped out any attempt of a comeback with three more runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Malia Thoms and Kaylei Denison led the team in runs, both scoring two runs. Riley McCall, Tataum Peery, Tenley Kozal, Alexis Shepherd, Raynah Sutter and Lily Krajewski each scored one run.
When Gross couldn’t return in the top of the fifth, the game ended via the mercy rule.
Later that day, the Vikings matched up against Omaha Westside in the tournament.
Westside had the first run in the bottom of the first, but was quickly shown up by Waverly who scored nine runs in the top of the second. The half inning that followed only had one run for the Warriors.
While it looked grim for the Warriors with Waverly’s major lead, Westside was able to get eight runs past the Vikings defense and were suddenly back in the game at the bottom of the fourth. The score was 9-10 until Waverly scored three more runs in the top of the sixth inning.
Shepherd led the team in runs with three runs scored followed by Kozal who scored two. McCall, Maci Steckelberg, Peery, Kassie Newell, Katyn Kappler, Denison and Alexis Adams all scored one run for the victory.
When Westside wasn’t able to respond, the game ended with only six innings of play and Waverly headed to the championships against Ralston.
While the Vikings started the day with two wins, the momentum wouldn’t stick with them for the six-inning championship game against Ralston Saturday afternoon.
The first two innings remained scoreless for both teams. Waverly finally got their foot in the door with three runs in the top of the third inning, but had the door shut on them by Ralston who scored six runs in the bottom of the inning.
Both teams responded with one more run after the fourth inning making the score 4-7, Ralston in the lead. The fifth inning went scoreless again for both teams.
Ralston was able to lock away the symbolic door when they scored two more runs in the bottom of the sixth, closing out the game and removing the championship from the Vikings’ grasp.
Thoms, Kozal, Krajewksi and Sutter each scored a run for the Vikings.
Elsie Stormberg is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at elsie.stormberg@wahoonewspaper.com.