Soccer team splits contests last week

WAVERLY – The Waverly boys soccer team had a good week on the pitch after contests against Beatrice and Blair.

The week started with a dramatic 1-0 victory over Beatrice on the road on March 29.

Waverly senior Jaxon Jensen scored the match’s only goal in the second half on a nice helper from sophomore Carson Brentlinger in the second half.

Sophomore keeper Ian Morehead made the lone goal stand up and earned the victory in net after stopping five Orangemen shots on goal.

Waverly returned to action on April 1 when they played host to the Blair Bears.

The match came down to a pair of overtime periods with Blair edging the Vikings by a score of 4-3.

Both teams scored goals in the first and second halves and the game went into overtime tied at two goals apiece.

Waverly scored in the first overtime period, but Blair scored the equalizer in the second overtime period and then the clincher to pull out the one-goal win.

Viking senior Reece Dalton scored two goals and Brentlinger added a goal and assisted on one of Dalton’s goals.