Smith Farm honored with Heritage Award for 150 years

“We’re the real Nebraskans,” Pat said laughing.

The original house burned down in 1902 and sometime after the current house was built.

Pat recalls spending her childhood in Mead up until the family moved to Washington where she spent the remainder of her adolescent years. She graduated from high school in the Pacific Northwest after her oldest brother John moved back to Nebraska to take on the farm in the early 1950s.

Pat joined her brother on the farm shortly after graduating in 1952 and began her life back in Nebraska. In 1958, Pat met her future husband Doug Voss in Fremont.

They began dating and married in 1959. Pat had six children including Ivan, Lori, Linda, Lisa, Larry and Lee.

When Pat’s brother John died in 2007, the land was split off and her family took over 80 acres of the original 160 acres.

Despite the family no longer living in Saunders County, Lee said the family still has deep ties to their original state and is extremely proud of hitting 150 years and receiving this award.