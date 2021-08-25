Smith Farm honored with Heritage Award for 150 years

MEAD – No relatives of the Smith family still call Saunders County home.
Except for the several family members buried in the Green Mound Cemetery in Mead, the only remaining signs of the Smiths are the 80 acres of land that is rented out by a neighbor to farm and the unoccupied home in which over a hundred years of memories are stored.
The land itself tells the story of the Smiths in Saunders County over the last 150 years. Because of the family farm’s lengthy history, the Smiths were honored with the Heritage Award at the Saunders County Fair in July by the Aksarben Foundation for 150 years of continuous ownership.
Pat Voss of Ames, daughters Lori and Linda Voss and Lori’s daughter Sasha Prochaska received the award for the family.
“We’re very proud,” Pat said.
Lori, of Basset, recalls finding a newspaper article about her grandmother Ora Heald receiving the 100 year award in 1971. Like the 100 year award, the 150 year award was also a big deal.
“It was a great honor,” Lori said.
The farm was homesteaded by brothers Alanson and Zenas Smith in 1871. The brothers were living in northeast Pennsylvania at the time and were intending on visiting Kansas in the spring of 1871, Pat’s son Lee Voss of Dike, Iowa said.
On their way to Kansas, Alanson and Zenas made a brief stop in Fremont and were convinced by a cousin to stay. They purchased the land, built a 12-by-12 house, planted sod corn and dug a well before moving back to Pennsylvania to sell their farms and possessions.
Lee, Alanson’s great-great grandson, estimates that the Smith brothers made their journey back to Nebraska in the fall of 1871 based on something his great-grandmother Gertrude wrote indicating the family passed through the remnants of the Chicago fire which occurred in October 1871.
“When they returned back to Nebraska, they spent the first winter, all seven girls and four adults, in this house, and survived on burning corn stocks,” Lee said. “They did mention that there were zero trees in the area, except for one that they could see in the distance. They ended up getting wood from the Platte River.”
The river was and currently is 10 miles north of the family farm. Alanson and his wife Mary Elizabeth Gregory Smith had three children, Gertrude, Minnie and Emma. Gertrude, who is Pat’s grandmother, had one daughter with her husband Henry Neff.
Ora Neff, Pat’s mother, had five children with her husband Richard Heald – Jean, John, Betty, Joan and Pat.
Pat, the youngest Heald, was born in 1934 in the kitchen of the current white house on the property like her older siblings John and Betty.
“We’re the real Nebraskans,” Pat said laughing.
The original house burned down in 1902 and sometime after the current house was built.
Pat recalls spending her childhood in Mead up until the family moved to Washington where she spent the remainder of her adolescent years. She graduated from high school in the Pacific Northwest after her oldest brother John moved back to Nebraska to take on the farm in the early 1950s.
Pat joined her brother on the farm shortly after graduating in 1952 and began her life back in Nebraska. In 1958, Pat met her future husband Doug Voss in Fremont.
They began dating and married in 1959. Pat had six children including Ivan, Lori, Linda, Lisa, Larry and Lee.
When Pat’s brother John died in 2007, the land was split off and her family took over 80 acres of the original 160 acres.
Despite the family no longer living in Saunders County, Lee said the family still has deep ties to their original state and is extremely proud of hitting 150 years and receiving this award.
“That our ancestors were able to keep it in the family for as long as they did – without them, without their dedication of work in the land – this never would have happened,” Lee said. “For me, it’s a pretty neat honor and it makes me proud that we can say our family has been on the same land for this long.”
