SMC welcomes new aesthetics laser

WAHOO – Not a lot of people would think of a laser being a bright spot during a pandemic.

But for Saunders Medical Center’s Dr. Nicole Akers, the Icon Cynosure laser has been something she and her coworkers have been looking forward to since the purchase in October.

Not only has this laser been a positive for SMC, it has also opened a world of opportunities for the health care facility. On Monday, after months of training, SMC began utilizing the laser, ultimately establishing an aesthetics department for the first time ever.

“It’s kind of a way to not only keep patients from our community here for those aesthetic services, but also try and bring in new patients too,” Akers said.

The laser, which cost SMC $140,000, was initially introduced to Akers during a convention in November of 2018. She said the laser was attractive to her because of its flexibility and ability to cater to each individual patient.

Akers said the laser can provide scar removal, stretch mark removal, skin renewal, hair removal and other kinds of laser-related treatments. Akers and Physician’s Assistant Nate Kotera have been trained on the laser as well as with four nurses.