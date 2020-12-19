SMC’s new device provides retinopothy test for diabetics

Once both eyes have been scanned, the device will produce images of the retinas that can be sent to the ophthalmologist, or eye doctor, who will read it and assess the eyes for retinopathy.

The ophthalmologist will then send the results back and the providers will inform the patient of the results.

The device was purchased by an anonymous donor and since SMC has received it, all nurses and providers have been trained on how to use the device.

“They’ve been really excited,” Sabatka said.

Sabatka said RetinaVue can provide a service to diabetics that not only improves their lives, but also makes things a little more convenient for patients.

“That was one of the things that drew us to this was the convenience and the ease of use,” Sabatka said.

Diabetics are supposed to have an annual check-up on their eyes to prevent retinopathy, Sabatka said, but only 40% of diabetic patients at SMC actually do go get these check-ups.

SMC is assessed on quality of care and how many of their diabetic patients get an annual eye exam. When the patient doesn’t get an eye exam, it reflects negatively on SMC. RetinaVue will help improve those ratings, according to Sabatka.