SMC partners with Lincoln hospitals for prenatal care 

WAHOO – While she’s always had a passion for pediatrics, Dr. Nicole Akers likes family medicine because she enjoys being able to stick with patients from the beginning into adulthood.
Starting almost a year ago, Akers and Saunders Medical Center began working with Bryan Health Center and St. Elizabeth’s in Lincoln to conduct prenatal care for low risk pregnancy patients in the Saunders County area.
This meant that Akers could start providing care for expecting families before the baby is even born.
While SMC does not perform births like the two Lincoln hospitals, SMC can provide close-by prenatal care for expecting parents in the area. Akers said a majority of the prenatal care is conducted at SMC with a few appointments and the birth being in Lincoln.
Akers said the partnership with the Lincoln hospitals has been really beneficial to her because she can ask questions and bounce ideas off of fellow doctors.
In order for a patient to be a good candidate for this set-up, they must have a low risk pregnancy, Akers said. Once it is determined that a patient is a good candidate, they will schedule routine prenatal visits that will change from every three weeks to every week as the delivery gets closer.
“It gives me a good opportunity to really get to know my patients really well,” Akers said. “Then it’s nice because once they have the baby, we already have that really strong foundation relationship.”
Lyssa Tvrdy has been a patient at SMC for several years and was a patient of Akers throughout her entire pregnancy. On Feb. 14, Tvrdy gave birth to her son Theodore at St. Elizabeth’s in Lincoln.
Tvrdy said having appointment options until 4:30 p.m. and the proximity to SMC were convenient. It also helped that Tvrdy and her husband Christopher knew a lot of the nurses and staff at SMC already.
“We got welcomed every time like we were family,” Tvrdy said.
Now that Theodore is born, Tvrdy said their family will look forward to having a connection with those providing their family healthcare.
“They’ll be really excited to watch him grow,” Tvrdy said. “It just kind of brings joy to us to have other people be excited with us.”
Along with Akers’ prenatal and newborn care, Akers also provides her expecting patients with an infant care booklet she wrote during her research residency at Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg, Fla. Prior to the pandemic, the family clinic also offered an Infant and Children Educational (ICE) group where Akers would present to expecting parents about their children’s health.
In the future, Akers said she hopes to also host a lactation support group that will combine what she would present in ICE as well as lactation support and education.
Being able to care for the entire family from prenatal care to adulthood is what Akers loves about family medicine.
“That’s just what I think is so beautiful about family medicine in general is you truly are taking care of the entire family,” Akers said. “You’re not just taking care of the baby or just taking care of mom.”