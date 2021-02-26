SMC partners with Lincoln hospitals for prenatal care 

WAHOO – While she’s always had a passion for pediatrics, Dr. Nicole Akers likes family medicine because she enjoys being able to stick with patients from the beginning into adulthood.

Starting almost a year ago, Akers and Saunders Medical Center began working with Bryan Health Center and St. Elizabeth’s in Lincoln to conduct prenatal care for low risk pregnancy patients in the Saunders County area.

This meant that Akers could start providing care for expecting families before the baby is even born.

While SMC does not perform births like the two Lincoln hospitals, SMC can provide close-by prenatal care for expecting parents in the area. Akers said a majority of the prenatal care is conducted at SMC with a few appointments and the birth being in Lincoln.

Akers said the partnership with the Lincoln hospitals has been really beneficial to her because she can ask questions and bounce ideas off of fellow doctors.

In order for a patient to be a good candidate for this set-up, they must have a low risk pregnancy, Akers said. Once it is determined that a patient is a good candidate, they will schedule routine prenatal visits that will change from every three weeks to every week as the delivery gets closer.