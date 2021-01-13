SMC long term care residents receive vaccine 

Smith and Long Term Care Administrator Sam Prokopec both said the biggest inquiry so far has been about the timeline for allowing visitors onto the floor. Prokopec said after the residents receive their second dose on Jan. 29, the department will have a better idea on when visitations can begin again.

After health care providers and emergency medical services received the vaccine, long term care residents were up next.

“It is really just because of how vulnerable they are,” Prokopec said. “Elderly communal living is just high risk for attracting the disease. And then just how deadly it can be for long term care residents.”

Even with the vaccine, the department won’t be able to authorize visitors until the Saunders County infection rate lowers. As of Monday, the rate was at 33.1%, and in order for visitations to occur the rate needs to lower to below 10% according to CDC guidelines, Smith said.

“This shows how important it is for our community to continue to mask and social distance to get to that level,” Smith said. “I guess that one thing that I would like to stress is to not only to wear your mask to protect yourself but to keep others safe, and so our elderly residents can get back to seeing their families that they have not seen in person since March.”