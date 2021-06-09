SMC introduces mental health resources for area

“We gathered a group that had people bring things to the table that they felt were resources that we could easily push out to our employees, to their families and to the community at large,” Sabatka said.

The final product is a tool that includes community resources and eight different subgroups within the community including kids and tweens, teens and young adults, adults, seniors, parents, healthcare and first responders, educators and farmers and members of the agriculture industry.

Someone browsing the site could click on each of these groups and find different resources pertaining to whatever questions or concerns someone may have. Sabatka describes the device as something that is easily accessible and can be done in the privacy of one’s own home.

“To do that in the privacy of their own home, I think will benefit a lot of that,” Sabatka said.

Collaboration was a huge part of getting this project off the ground which resulted in SMC learning a lot about this realm of medicine. Sabatka said the conversations SMC held with other agencies resulted in shared knowledge, awareness and the commonalities of wanting to create something that would be helpful throughout the entire state.