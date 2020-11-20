SMC informs supervisors of new services

WAHOO – Saunders Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Julie Rezac reported several new services SMC will be providing during the Saunders County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 10.

Rezac said that these new services include a program related to mental health. Rezac said SMC has seen an increase in anxiety, depression, suicide ideation and suicide attempt.

“We knew there’d be ripple effects in COVID,” Rezac said.

After visiting with Three Rivers Health Department Executive Director Terra Uhing about this increase, Rezac said the two entities decided there needs to be something done. SMC, Three Rivers, Boystown in Omaha and Nebraska Medical Center have been working together to create a program that supports mental health situations for rural communities.

This program will provide behavioral health education for nurses and doctors as well as much needed information in regards to mental health for kids, parents, schools and rural hospitals. Rezac also said that the program could be sent to Governor Ricketts to be implemented throughout Nebraska.