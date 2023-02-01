Smart, Ricketts, Robison win conference golds

WAHOO – The Wahoo boys and girls wrestling teams hosted the Trailblazer Conference Wrestling Tournament on Jan. 27. On both sides, the Warriors placed third with the boys scoring 131 points and the girls finishing with 50.

Picking up conference gold medals at the meet were Megan Robison at 140 pounds, Kaylee Ricketts at 170 and Caden Smart at 138.

Robinson pinned her way to the gold with wins over Caitlyn Franzen of Beatrice and Riley Pletka of Plattsmouth in 1:04 and 0:29 by pin.

Ricketts only had to wrestle only one match to earn first place. She picked up her 100th win of her career when she pinned Anna Kent of Nebraska City in 0:51.

In the quarterfinals at 138 pounds, Smart received a bye. The sophomore then got a 15-5 major decision against Bryce Neuin of Plattsmouth and pinned Reed Patera of Platteview in 5:06.

Taking second place at 126 pounds was Grady Meyer. In his first two matches, he pinned Cameron Neal of Plattsmouth in 2:24 and won a 7-4 decision against Drew Weddle of Nebraska City. In the finals, Meyer came up just short by a 6-5 decision.

After getting a bye out of the first round, Isaiah Foster pinned Owen Elsasser of Ralston in 5:44. In a tightly contested championship match at 132, Foster was pinned late in the third period at the 5:45 mark by Gabe Hartman of Nebraska City.

At 160 pounds, Kaleb Broome narrowly lost a 3-1 decision in sudden victory against Kruse Williamson of Beatrice. In his first two matches, he got a 6-2 decision against Colt Reiling of Malcolm and pinned Rick Scarpello of Ralston in 3:31.

Grinding out a 7-1 and 3-1 decision over Colton Herfel of Beatrice and Collin Horst of Platteview in his first two matches at 170 pounds was Wyatt Rezek. In the finals against Mathew Zitek of Plattsmouth, he was pinned in 1:37.

Up against a much bigger wrestler at 285 pounds in Takeo Glynn of Beatrice, Trevor Beavers pulled out a pin in 4:31. The junior wasn’t able to carry over the momentum into the finals where he lost a 15-5 major decision to Orion Parker of Plattsmouth.

On the girls side, both Grace Darling and Lanta Hintz at 115 and 155 pounds went 1-1 and earned second place. Darling pinned Rylee Packett of Nebraska City in 1:07 and Hintz knocked off Lextyn Harker of Nebraska City in 1:57 by pin.

Coming in second place, but not winning a match was Rachel Stevens at 100 pounds.

Third place finishers for Wahoo were Katie Elder at 125 pounds, Lexi Jonas at 130, Briin Starmer at 106 and Jet Nuckolls at 145. Earning fourth were Jayse Styskal at 120 pounds and DJ Oehm at 182 pounds.

Earlier in the week, both the boys and girls wrestling teams for the Warriors competed at Conestoga. Wahoo ended up splitting the dual with the Cougars, with the girls winning 36-30 and the boys falling 39-38.

Pulling out the only win on the mat for the Warrior girls against Conestoga was Hitz at 155 pounds. She pinned Gabrielle Landon in just 3:54.

In the boys dual, the Cougars started out with a 3-0 lead after a win at 132 pounds. Next up was Smart who got a tech fall of Ethan Avidano at 138 pounds.

Jaymes Gaskins won by injury against Mason Serkiz at 170 pounds and Dominek Rohleder pinned Gage Totilas of Conestoga in 1:55.

The final win of the dual for Wahoo came at 126 pounds from Styskal. He knocked off Logan Christensen with a 5-1 decision.

The Warrior boys team ended the regular season with a dual at Bishop Neumann on Jan. 31. The girls team will be competing in the A-4 District at Bridgeport on Feb. 3 at 3 p.m. and Feb. 4 at 9 a.m.