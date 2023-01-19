Smart outlasts Lierman for gold medal at Arlington

ARLINGTON – The Wahoo boys wrestling team headed to Arlington for a Saturday tournament featuring 13 teams. Coming in fourth place with 128 team points were the Warriors. Bishop Neumann was the team champ with 159.5 points.

Sophomore Caden Smart, who is 26-5 on the year, was Wahoo’s only champion of the day. Smart recorded two pins on his way to the 138 pound finals. In his championship match, Smart defeated Cade Lierman from Neumann by a 6-5 decision in the third overtime period.

Freshman Grady Meyer placed second at 126 pounds and continued his trend of wrestling the very toughest competition around. This week in the finals he faced Neumann’s Aaron Ohnoutka, who is one of the best in the state at his weight in Class C. Meyer fell by an 8-0 decision in the match.

At 220 pounds, senior Dominek Rohleder placed second. He received a first round bye and then recorded a pin in the semifinals. During his championship match, Rohleder was pinned by Daven Whitley from Lyons-Decatur Northeast.

Another freshman having success was Jayse Styskal at 120 pounds. He took third place thanks to a pin in 2:46 against Clayton Strong of North Bend Central.

Senior Kaleb Broome had a good day, going 4-1 with three pins at 160 pounds, but then he ran into his five-match limit for the day. Broome was forced to forfeit his match for third place and came home with a fourth place medal.

Just missing out on making the medal rounds was Jett Nuckolls at 145 pounds with a 3-2 mark. He finished the day with two pins.

On Jan. 13, the Wahoo girls wrestling team competed at the Schuyler Invite. They came in fourth place with 108 points and Schuyler won with 176 points.

Two first place medals were earned by Warriors Jessi Hasenkamp at 145 pounds and Kaylee Ricketts 170 pounds.

After receiving a bye in the first round, Hasenkamp got a pair of pins in 0:44 and 1:16. In the title match, she got her third pin in 0:35 against Carly Wemhoff of Schuyler.

Ricketts pushed her record to 32-0 with a pin in 1:27 and 1:34 in the quarterfinals and the semifinals. The senior got her 33rd win of the year when she knocked off Aileen Rueda of Crete by pin in 2:31 for the championship.

Coming in second place at 115 pounds was Grace Darling. She racked up three pins and then lost a 21-9 major decision in her first place match.

Lanta Hintz was the final medalist for the Warriors with a third place finish at 155 pounds. The junior won both of her matches by pin.

Not medaling, but winning at least one match were Katie Elder at 125 pounds and Megan Robinson at 135.

This week the Wahoo boys wrestling team hosted David City in a dual on Jan. 17. Later in the week, the boys travel to the Nebraska-Kearney Dual Tournament at 9 a.m. on Jan. 20. The Wahoo girls wrestling team will be at the Weeping Water Invite at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 21.