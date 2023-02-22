OMAHA – For the first time in school history, the Bishop Neumann wrestling team found themselves with a team trophy at the State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Feb. 16-18. In a tight team race, the Cavaliers came in second place in Class C with 97 points, which was one point ahead of Fillmore Central in third with 96. Winning the meet was Broken Bow with 119 points.

“We knew coming in that we had a lot of good talent,” Bishop Neumann Co-Head Coach Daryl Braunsroth said. “We had a lot of good kids who worked hard in the offseason. We were small, but we were mighty. We had 10 kids on the team and every one of them put in a lot of effort to do well and to succeed. We love God and we pray to him every day and we just try to give him the glory.”

Spearheading the record-setting performance were the Cavaliers’ three state finalists. They were Aaron Ohnoutka at 126 pounds, Cade Lierman at 138 and Trent Moudry at 195.

Coming home with the ultimate prize of a gold medal was Aaron Ohnoutka at 126. In his second trip to the finals the senior shutout Will Sprenger of Valentine with a 5-0 decision.

With the win, Aaron Ohnoutka became only the second individual state wrestling champion in the school’s history. The other first place finisher for Neumann was John Wonka at 285 pounds in Class C in 2009.

“Words don’t describe it,” Aaron Ohnoutka said. “It’s been my goal since I was a little kid and I know it’s a lot of people’s goal. I truly believed in it and I finally got it my senior year. I just knew once I got to the state tournament I could take this bracket.”

Leading up to the finals, Aaron Ohnoutka pinned Zachary Burkey of Doniphan-Trumbull in 0:44 and earned a 7-2 decision against Travis Meyer of Fillmore Central. In the semifinals, he knocked off Braxon Rynearson of Broken Bow with a 9-3 decision.

Improving on a third place finish from two years ago by getting second at 138 pounds was Lierman. He got a 16-4 major decision over Ashton Johnson of Twin River in the opening round and then won a 7-2 decision against Chance Foust of Logan View and pinned Kyler Vincent of Gordon-Rushville in 3:40 in the quarterfinals and the semifinals.

In the title bout, Lierman was matched up with undefeated Alexander Schadmann of Fillmore Central, who was defending state champ at 132 pounds. Lierman battled the entire time but came up short by an 11-5 decision.

At 182 pounds, Moudry was a man on a mission in the first two rounds as he got pins over Jack Kaslon of St. Paul and Brody Bogard of Amherst in 0:42 and 1:17. He reached the finals for the first time in his high school career with an 8-2 decision over Max Denson of Broken Bow in the semifinals.

Similar to Lierman, Moudry was matched up with a returning state champion in Ryan Gabriel of Ord. In the highest scoring match of the finals, Moudry narrowly lost a 10-8 decision.

Earning a fourth place finish at 152 pounds was Adam Ohnoutka. He reached the semifinals by winning a 6-4 decision over Dakota Baum of Broken Bow and a 9-0 major decision against Bricen Wilkie of Malcolm.

With a shot at the finals on the line, Adam Ohnoutka was held scoreless against Logan Burt of Tekamah-Herman by a 9-0 major decision. The senior rebounded by defeating Caleb Davis of West Holt by a 4-2 decision to reach the third/fourth place match. He fell in his final match of the tournament by a 6-4 decision against Samuel Grape of Boone Central.

Max Lautenschlager at 145 pounds had to go the long way to get fourth place after losing an 11-8 decision to eventual champion Phillip Carstens of Boys Town in the opening round. He would end up winning four matches in a row after that by pin in 2:10 and 4:53 over Westyn Mendenhall of Chase County and Owen Sack of St. Paul and pair of 5-2 decisions against Levi McGrew of Lincoln Christian and Jarrett Dodson of Centennial.

The win streak for Lautenschlager came to an end in the third/fourth place match where he lost a 4-1 decision to Barret Brandt of Syracuse.

Not medaling, but winning one match at 182 pounds for the Cavaliers was Thomas Vrana. His only victory was a 2-1 decision against Casey Jeannoutot of Crofton/Bloomfield.

In his first state tournament, Landon Sund went 0-2 at 120 pounds after falling by an 11-5 and 6-5 decision against Cash Watson of Broken Bow and Bryce Kolc of Yutan.

On top of the individual and team success, this tournament was the last for Daryl Braunsroth as a head coach for the Cavaliers. He was one of the people that helped get the program started 18 years ago.

“This is something we worked with 20 years ago when Randy Klein came into my living room and asked me to help get a wrestling team started,” Braunsroth said. “I never planned on ever being a head coach and I had no expectations. Now coming after 18 years of having the program it gives me great joy that we can do this and have this celebration.”