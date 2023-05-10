WAVERLY — Late last year, it appeared the School District 145 Board of Education would have to act quickly to address urgent capacity issues. A new report by a Kansas demographics consulting company says “not so fast.”

Previous projections by the school district’s hired architect DLR Group indicated that enrollment growth could be expected in the next 10 years or so, based on the 1.8% growth rate the district has seen over the past 15 years and the possibility of significant residential development in Waverly and Eagle.

But an analysis presented by school district planning firm RSP & Associates at the May 1 school board meeting projects District 145’s enrollment will grow marginally over the next five years, increasing by just 38 students between now and the 2027-2028 school year.

“What they are telling us is that in the next five years, we as a school district are not going to grow by that many students,” Superintendent Cory Worrell said, “which is kind of contrary to what most people would think, because they are seeing all these potential houses going up.”

The board contracted RSP to complete the analysis in January. The Kansas-based company has conducted similar enrollment studies for Papillion-La Vista Community Schools, Omaha Public Schools and Springfield Platteview Community Schools.

The RSP analysis accounts for factors like historical growth rates, land use plans and inward and outward migration, among a slew of others.

But the primary drivers contributing to the modest growth projections are the area’s slowing residential construction, as well as declining birth rates in Lancaster, Cass and Otoe counties.

The analysis shows five straight years of a decreasing birth rate in Lancaster County from 2015 to 2019, which reflects a national trend. The number ticked up by 41 live births in 2020, the last year from which the analysis provides birth rate data.

The analysis links Lancaster County’s birth rate in a certain year with the number of kindergarten students from the county that attend District 145 schools five years later (the age at which most students begin kindergarten). It suggests that as birth rates decrease, the district’s kindergarten classes will be smaller, too.

On the housing side, the analysis says that 47 residential units have been built in the district in the past year — down from 106 in 2021, 80 in 2020, 62 in 2019 and 83 in 2018. The analysis says that as of February 2022, construction costs were up 100% from August 2020. Higher costs coupled with supply chain issues have likely contributed to the area’s slowed residential growth.

The analysis does acknowledge, however, the potential for residential growth within District 145. It points to immediate growth potential in Waverly’s Anderson North Park and Liberty Estates subdivisions, as well as in the Wandering Creek development near 91st and Van Dorn streets — which is within District 145’s boundaries but could be annexed by the City of Lincoln in the future.

Then, within the next 5 years, residential building could take place within Waverly’s Riley addition and in a new development on the east side of town that plans to bring more than 500 houses by the time the development is built out. In Eagle, there are developments moving forward or in the works on land east of Eagle Elementary, near the Eagle water tower, and to the southwest of the U.S. Highway 34 and Nebraska Highway 43 interchange.

In the time frame of 10 years and beyond, the analysis lists additional potential for growth near 148th Street and McKelvie Road, as well as east of the existing Evandale Estates subdivision in Waverly.

In total, there is potential for 1,800 new units. But the rate at which new residences are built will depend on demand, infrastructure availability and economic conditions.

Still, RSP’s 5-year projection for Waverly shows 38 additional students coming to the district because of slowed birth rates and kindergarten classes that are smaller than graduating senior classes. The only building that is projected to continue facing capacity issues is Waverly High School.

The analysis encourages the district to continue studying demographic and growth trends in the coming years.

“What we don’t know is what it will look like in years six through 10, years 10 through 15,” Worrell said. “It’s very possible we’re going to see great growth.”

Worrell said the district still has facilities needs that are not diminished by the lower-than-expected enrollment projections.

“Our facility needs are still now,” Worrell said.

At previous meetings, the school board has discussed possible additions at Waverly High School, as well as district-wide technology and HVAC upgrades. At the May board meeting, the board approved a resolution to choose the construction manager at risk contract delivery system for any forthcoming building projects. The resolution also authorized Worrell to publish a request for proposals from construction companies.

Part of the immediate benefit of working with a construction firm, Worrell said, is the ability to receive more accurate cost estimates on certain projects.

“They’re going to be able to give you a much greater idea of what the costs really are,” Worrell said.

Also in the works is a committee that will be made up of district staff, administration and citizens and is intended to provide feedback on what projects the school board should prioritize. Worrell said school board members were tasked with inviting a handful of constituents apiece to be part of the committee.

“I think we’ll get a pretty good cross-section of staff and parents and community members to be part of that group,” Worrell said.

The committee is scheduled to meet on May 16 for the first time. The RSP analysis can be found online within the school board’s May 1 agenda.