Slow start hurts Wildcats against Cougars

BELLEVUE – The Cedar Bluff boys basketball team’s losing streak moved to six games with a 42-26 loss to Cornerstone Christian Academy on Jan. 17. A 16-point second quarter and then a 12-point third were the keys for the Cougars in the victory.

Offense continued to be an issue for the Wildcats with 10 points in the first half and 16 points in the second half.

In three out of the four quarters, Cedar Bluffs was held to single digits. The only quarter they did score over 10 points was in the fourth where they put up 11.

Mason Christensen led the Wildcats with 11 points and both Camden Patyk and Layne Willis had five points. Finishing with three points was Dalton Strenger and Kellen Giehler had two.

Next up for Cedar Bluffs was the Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament this week. Results from the tournament can be found in next week’s newspaper.