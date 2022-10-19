Slow start hinders Neumann against Knights

WAHOO- For the second time on the season, the Bishop Neumann Volleyball team took on Class D-1 No. 3 Norfolk Catholic at home on Oct. 11. The Knights were able to avenge one of their two losses on the year, defeating Neumann in straight sets 25-13, 25-19 and then 25-22.

In the first set, Norfolk Catholic came out strong and was able to build a big early lead. The Cavaliers were never able to make up the deficit and stumbled out to a 12 point defeat.

Trailing 3-1 in the second, AJ Bosak got an ace for Neumann to pull them within one. The lead for the Knights remained at one at 7-6 after a kill by Caitlin McGuigan.

Late in the set, the Cavaliers continued to try and keep it close with an ace from McGuigan and a block from Lily Wanser that made it 20-17 in favor of Norfolk Catholic.

The Knights would close out the second with a 5-2 run that helped them secure a six point victory.

Early in the third, Neumann found themselves with their backs against the wall down 11-3. The Cavaliers responded by going on an 11-4 run to cut their deficit to 15-14.

Playing a role in the comeback was Jenna Sladky with an ace, Lily Bolden with a kill and Kinslee Bosak with a kill.

Down the stretch in the set, Bolden was strong for Neumann with an ace and two kills that kept her team within striking distance down 23-22.

In the end, it would turn out to not be enough with Norfolk Catholic responding to win the next two points and secure the match.

Hitting double digits with 10 kills, 18 digs, one ace and one assist was McGuigan. Bolden reached 1,000 assists for her career against the Knights and finished with a stat line of 12 assists, 13 digs, six kills, one ace and one block.

Picking up four kills, nine assists, seven digs and one ace was Sladky and Kinslee Bosak had four kills and two digs. Earning three kills, 15 digs, one ace and one assist was AJ Bosak.

Next up for Neumann, was a Centennial Conference match at Columbus Scotus on Oct. 13. The Cavaliers had a hard time getting going in the match and as a result lost in straight sets 25-14, 25-14 and 25-23.

A big reason for Neumann falling to the Shamrocks who they beat in two previous matches was a .007 hitting percentage and 47 errors committed.

McGuigan finished the match with nine kills, 18 digs and one ace and Bolden earned 14 assists, 11 digs, five kills and one ace. At the net, Kinslee Bosak registered six blocks, two digs and one kill.

Getting five kills, four blocks and eight digs was AJ Bosak and Sladky had 10 assists, eight digs, four kills and three blocks.

On Oct. 15, the Cavaliers took part in the Centennial Invite where they finished with a 2-1 record. They beat Wood River and David City and then lost to Lutheran High Northeast.

Against Wood River in the opening round, Neumann battled with the Eagles well past 25. The Cavaliers had more endurance and hung on for a 29-27 win.

After a fast start by Wood River, they fell off in the deciding second set as Neumann won easily by a score of 25-13.

The Cavaliers were able to hold the Eagles to a .085 hitting percentage in the match. They also had 10 aces compared to just two for Wood River.

Filling up the stat sheet with six aces, nine assists, four kills and six digs was Sladky. McGuigan ended up with nine kills, 11 digs and two assists.

Leading the team with 12 assists to go along with seven kills, seven digs, two aces and one block was Bolden and Julia Ingwersen had seven kills and two digs.

Neumann’s other win at Centennial came against David City in three sets to take third place.

After winning the first set 25-15, they lost to the Scouts 25-20. In a winner takes all third set, the Cavaliers got out to a lead and held on to win 25-18.

For the match, the Cavaliers had a .200 hitting percentage with 12 aces and two blocks.

Reaching double digits with 11 kills, 19 assists and three digs was Bolden. McGuigan ended up with nine kills, six digs and one ace and Sladky finished with 16 assists, eight kills, four aces, two blocks and nine digs.

In the Semifinals of the tournament, Neumann suffered a straight set loss to Lutheran High Northeast out of Norfolk. The first set was close at 25-23, but then the Eagles pulled away in the second winning 25-18.

The Cavaliers were held to their lowest hitting percentage of the day at .092 in the match. They also committed 25 errors compared to 15 for Northeast.

The top performer for Neumann in the match was Ingwersen with 12 kills and two digs. Compiling six kills, 12 digs and one block was McGuigan.

Neumann had a home triangular with Class C-1 No. 8 Columbus Lakeview and Omaha Concordia on Oct. 18. They wrap up the regular season with a home match at 7 p.m. on Oct. 20 against David City.