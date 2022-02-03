Slow start dooms Tigers in loss to Cross County

YORK- After a huge victory two days prior, the East Butler girls basketball team struggled out of the gate and never gave themselves a good shot to knock off Cross County in a 43-29 loss in the quarterfinals of the Crossroads Conference Tournament at York City Auditorium on Jan. 24.

The Cougars started the game out on fire, scoring 18 points in the first. This helped them build a 12 point lead at 18-6 after one-quarter of action.

In both the second and third quarters the Tigers offense continued to sputter as they took a step back in their point production with five points in the second and three points in the third quarter. With one quarter left to play East Butler was in a 37-14 hole.

With the game out of reach, the Tigers didn’t give up in the fourth quarter as they finished with 15 points and held CC to just six.

A big reason for the loss was East Butler had the ball stolen away from them 12 times in the contest. They also got outrebounded 33 to 25.