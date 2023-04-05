OMAHA – The Bishop Neumann boys golf team took on a tough field of competition at the Gretna Invite at the Tiburon Golf Club in Omaha on March 28. Despite a medal worthy performance from Steven Sladky, the Cavaliers came in 16th place overall with 441 points scored.

“Steven played well, especially at the start,” Bishop Neumann Head Coach Pat Sullivan said. “He was even able to par through his first eight holes. An out of bounds penalty on his last hole kept him from a higher finish, but 11th place individually is a nice start in our first invite. The rest of the team scored about where I thought they might and it’s going to be a learning process for them.”

Sladky’s score for the tournament was an 80 for 18 holes. That was good enough for him to shoot eight strokes over par for the day.

Next to finish for Neumann was Camdin McGuigan in 69th place. He carded a 111 and finished 39 strokes over par.

Ending up very close together back in 79th through 81st place were Ryley Mayberry, Turner Ahrens and Aaron Spicka. Coming through with a score of 124 was Mayberry, Ahrens shot a 127 and Spicka carded a 127.

Defending Class B State Champions Norris were the team champions of the event with a score of 304. Coming in second place was Class A Gretna with a 315. Individually, AJ Combs and Carson Thurber of Norris had the top two scores. They both shot even par on the course with a 72.

On Friday, the Cavaliers returned home for a triangular with Fremont Bergan and Guardian Angles Central Catholic on March 31 at Hilltop Country Club. Neumann tied for first place overall with GACC with a team score of 193.

“Steven continued his solid play and the team managed a tie for first in the triangular,” Sullivan said. “Camdin, Turner and Aaron all showed some improvement to get us the tie.”

Individually, Sladky won the event with a low score of 39. That was followed by McGuigan who was 10 strokes back with a 49. That was good enough for him to tie for fifth place overall.

Not far behind McGuigan were Ahrens and Spicka who carded a 52 and a 53. The fifth golfer for the Cavaliers was Mayberry who shot a 66.

Also competing for Neumann were Ingrid Bartek and Izzy Woita. Ending with a 74 for nine holes was Bartek and Woita carded a 77.

The Cavaliers competed at the Douglas County West Invite at the Pines Country Club in Valley on April 5. Neumann will be at the Norris Invite at 9 a.m. at the Pioneers Golf Course in Lincoln on April 6.