Sladky earns medal at State Meet for Cavaliers

COLUMBUS- Despite less than ideal weather conditions Steven Sladky of Bishop Neumann was able to earn a medal at the Class C State Golf Tournament at the Elks Country Club on May 24 and 25. The junior finished in a tie for 10th place overall by shooting a 160.

“I've had single qualifiers before, but Steven is the first one I felt had a good chance to medal as a loan qualifier,” Bishop Neumann Head Coach Pat Sullivan said. “It was a different experience for me because we rarely follow a single player around for the whole tournament. I know I interacted with him more than I've ever done with any player in the past. I would like to think I helped, but I missed three holes over the two days and he played even par over those three, so there's that.”

On day one, Sladky shot for par on seven out of nine holes on the front nine. On the back nine, he ended up getting a birdie on hole 12 and shot for par on four other holes as he finished with an 80.

With rain scattered in and out on the second day of competition, Sladky didn’t let it affect him by getting birdies on two out of the first three holes. He finished off the day by going for par on five out of the final six holes.

In the end, he shot another 80, which was good enough to get Sladky inside the top ten and onto the medal stand.

“We talked about being prepared for the weather and things like wet grips etc., but I truly don't believe it had any impact on his play,” Sullivan said. “It's not an easy course to make birdies on, and we talked about the need to grind throughout. He did a great job of that, especially toward the end. He started off day two by making two birdies in the first three holes and remained at two under par through six. He faltered with two out of bounds balls on the next six holes but finished by parring five of the last six. He knew some of his goals were slipping away, but he really gutted it out over those last six. I'm very proud of the way he finished. I believe he is in the top five in Neumann history for golf medal finishes. He works very hard at his game, and I look forward to seeing where he can finish out his senior year.”

Finishing as the individual State Champion was Noah Carpenter of Palmyra who carded a 155. The team title went to Columbus Scotus who shot a 330 on day one and a 310 on day two for a 640.