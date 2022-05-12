Sladky earns medal at Centennial Conference Invite

HASTINGS- In less than ideal conditions, Steven Sladky was able to take home a tenth place medal from the Centennial Conference Invite at the Southern Hills Country Club in Hastings on May 7. His final score for the day was 88.

The course itself was in good conditions, but the three par fives and the two long par threes all played straight into a strong north wind. Sladky played the holes well and avoided any major disasters.

Camdin McGuigan was the only other golfer for the Cavaliers at the invite. He ended up shooting a 128 for 18 holes.

Winning a close team battle was Omaha Concordia over Columbus Scotus. The Mustangs had a team score of 347 and the Shamrocks carded a 348.

Back on May 3, Neumann traveled down to the Elkhorn Valley Golf Course and competed in the Logan View Golf Invite. Coming in 11th place out of 13 teams were the Cavaliers with a 387.

The only medalist for Neumann was Sladky who picked up tenth place. He shot a 40 on the front nine and a 41 on the back nine for a final score of 81.

Coming in 11 strokes behind Sladky was Jacob Sommerfeld with a 92. Third on the team for the Cavaliers was Carter Malina with a 105.

Rounding out the team score for Neumann were McGuigan and Remington Musgrove. Shooting just under 110 with a 109 was McGuigan and Musgrove ended up carding a 112.

That same day, Neumann hustled back to Wahoo for a dual with Omaha Concordia and Mount Michael Benedictine at Hilltop Country Club. Winning were the Knights with a 158, the Mustangs carded a 197, and the Cavaliers shot a 223.

The top performer for Neumann was Sladky shooting a 46 followed by Sommerfeld with a 55. In third place for the Cavaliers was Malina with a 60, McGuigan shot a 62, and Musgrove was three strokes back of him carding a 65.

This week Neumann had their final regular season meet of the year. They took part in the Waverly Invite at the Crooked Creek Golf Course in Lincoln on May 10.