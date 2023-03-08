LINCOLN – On Feb. 19, the roster for the 65th Annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl was announced at the Scottish Rite Center in Lincoln. For the second straight year, the Waverly football team was well represented as Cooper Skrobecki and Charlie Johnson both earned selections.

They will be on the South Team in the contest that will be played at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium on the campus of the University of Nebraska at Kearney on June 3. According to Waverly Head Coach Reed Manstedt, it’s always an honor when his program can get any players into this elite all-star game.

“That is a huge accomplishment for our programs and our players,” Manstedt said. “The Shrine Bowl is one the best events that our state has, so to see us get multiple players selected again this year is really a great thing. The experience to play in the Shrine Bowl is much more than just a football game and I am proud that we have had several players during my time here in Waverly get to experience that.”

This season, Scrobecki and Johnson led the Vikings to an 8-3 record and a semifinal appearance where they lost to the eventual state champions in Bennington by a score of 23-7.

In the receiving game, Skrobecki was elite this year with 32 receptions for 372 yards and two touchdowns. He also had four inceptions to go along with a blocked punt.

Johnson rushed for 74 yards this year and found the end zone once. The senior was a menace defensively with 115 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss and had one fumble recovery.

Both Skrobecki and Johnson will be playing college football. Skrobecki is headed to NAIA Friends University in Wichita, Kansas and Johnson will compete for South Dakota Schools of Mines.

On top of both players’ physical attributes, Manstedt said they are great people off the field as well. They truly represent what it means to be a Shrine Bowl player.

“Not only are Cooper and Charlie fantastic football players but they are also fantastic young men,” Manstedt said. “These are two young men do it right both on the field and off the field. The Shrine Bowl experience is something both of these guys will embrace and enjoy. The Shrine Bowl is a special event with what the event represents with the Shriners Hospital and both of these guys are perfect players to get to be a part of that.”

For the second year in a row, the contest between North and South will be broadcast on News Channel Nebraska.