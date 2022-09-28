Skip the patch, pick a pumpkin from a Waverly neighbor

WAVERLY – Who needs a pumpkin patch when you can buy your future front-porch Jack-o’-lantern right down the street?

For the past three years, Waverly middle schooler Anna Johnson has given Waverly kids and parents an early taste of Halloween by selling pumpkins from her driveway in the city’s Riley neighborhood.

After stopping by, her neighbors may even tread the same path they will take when Oct. 31 rolls around. And when they leave, they can leave knowing they’ve contributed to something more important than trick-or-treating.

In each year of Anna’s pumpkin sales, she has donated a portion of the profit to a charity. In year one, she raised about $50 for Bethlehem Covenant Church’s backpack program. Year two was $75 to Bethlehem’s Community Closet. And this year, the proceeds will go to Capital Humane Society

“I don’t really need all that money, and it’s better to help people than just keep it all for myself,” Anna said of her charitable enterprise.

Anna’s grandfather retired several years ago and took up pumpkin farming when he needed a new hobby to fill his time. And three years ago, when his granddaughter was 11, he tabbed her to help him sell off his crop. Anna says she was likely chosen out of her siblings and cousins as the family vendor for her proximity to her grandpa’s operation and because of her abilities as a young salesperson.

Now, the two have a joint partnership that’s developing a name for itself around town.

“Sales have been pretty good,” she said. “He grows more pumpkins every year, so I raise more money every year.”

The driveway pumpkins are affordable, too – while admission to a big pumpkin patch could run a steep receipt, Johnson’s stock is priced from 50 cents to $5, depending on size, color and condition. There are several varieties, too, from big, orange pumpkins to palm-sized gourds with green stripes.

Her clientele is often youngsters and their parents, but Anna’s mom Jenny said there are some repeat customers who make it a point to buy a Johnson-family pumpkin every year.

Anna’s hours vary as her weekly schedule as a middle schooler fluctuates, but she sets up shop at least a couple nights per week for an hour or two. She’ll keep her pumpkin proprietorship running this year until she runs out of the 80 that her grandpa gave her to pass on. But potential customers should fear not, because more pumpkins may be on their way from grandpa’s pumpkin patch, Jenny said.

Anna said she’s unsure if she’ll have time for pumpkin peddling once she starts high school next year, but for now, she’s happy to have a fun and friendly business that she can take pride in when she donates the money.

“They’re always really appreciative,” she said. “It doesn’t take much work on my part. I usually just plant them, and my grandpa grows them. It’s a good way to help other people.”

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at samuel.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.