Six Cavaliers qualify for state

BATTLE CREEK – It was a successful showing for the Bishop Neumann wrestling team at the Class C-2 District Tournament at Battle Creek High School on a bitterly cold and snowy Saturday afternoon.
A pair of runner-up finishes by Cavalier flyweights Cade Lierman and Aaron Ohnoutka powered Neumann’s fourth-place team finish.
Lierman returns to Omaha for a second straight year after finishing second at 113. Lierman was edged by Cole Kunz of Central (5-1) in the 113-pound match for gold. He will take an 11-5 record into the state tourney.
Ohnoutka, a runner-up at 106 last season in Class C, returns to Omaha with a record of 25-2 after suffering a difficult 2-1 loss to Tristan Burbach of Central City in the 120-pound match for gold.
State-meet veteran, Seth Fairbanks, returns for a third straight year after finishing third in a loaded 138-pound weight class. Fairbanks, a state medalist last year, will take a record of 23-5 into this year’s state meet.
Junior Sam Vrana also returns to Omaha after finishing third at 170 pounds in Battle Creek. Vrana finished 3-1 on Saturday with his only loss coming against Josh Jessen of Yutan. He will take a record of 24-6 into Omaha.
Freshman Trent Moudry wrestled tough and finished 3-1 at 182 pounds. Moudry will take a record of 21-11 into his first ever state tournament.
126-pound junior Josh Urlacher will be making his first trip to Omaha for the state meet after placing fourth in Battle Creek. Urlacher’s 2-2 finish moved his record to 16-10 on the season.
Sophomore Max Lautenschlager (132), junior Conner Specht (152) and sophomore Thomas Vrana all won matches at the district meet, but failed to qualify for state.
The first round Class C matches are set for Friday morning at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.