Six Cavaliers qualify for state

BATTLE CREEK – It was a successful showing for the Bishop Neumann wrestling team at the Class C-2 District Tournament at Battle Creek High School on a bitterly cold and snowy Saturday afternoon.

A pair of runner-up finishes by Cavalier flyweights Cade Lierman and Aaron Ohnoutka powered Neumann’s fourth-place team finish.

Lierman returns to Omaha for a second straight year after finishing second at 113. Lierman was edged by Cole Kunz of Central (5-1) in the 113-pound match for gold. He will take an 11-5 record into the state tourney.

Ohnoutka, a runner-up at 106 last season in Class C, returns to Omaha with a record of 25-2 after suffering a difficult 2-1 loss to Tristan Burbach of Central City in the 120-pound match for gold.

State-meet veteran, Seth Fairbanks, returns for a third straight year after finishing third in a loaded 138-pound weight class. Fairbanks, a state medalist last year, will take a record of 23-5 into this year’s state meet.

Junior Sam Vrana also returns to Omaha after finishing third at 170 pounds in Battle Creek. Vrana finished 3-1 on Saturday with his only loss coming against Josh Jessen of Yutan. He will take a record of 24-6 into Omaha.