Sieber honored at virtual awards ceremony  

In response to COVID-19, this team went from brainstorming on April 1 to successfully blending more than 1,200 gallons of hand sanitizer by April 5. To assemble the necessary equipment, devices and supplies to establish a functioning facility in the parking lot west of the Food Innovation Center showed ingenuity and innovation. Over the four-month period the hand sanitizer production facility operated, almost 200,000 gallons of hand sanitizer and disinfectant were blended and packaged. Product was shipped directly to 70 of the 93 counties in Nebraska and distributed to K-12 public schools, county fairs and throughout the NU system. Additional units went to USDA FSIS inspectors across the US and numerous medical providers and health agencies.