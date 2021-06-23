Sid Dillon Grays move to 5-5 on year

ELKHORN – The Wahoo Sid Dillon Grays were defeated by the ETC Knights Reserves in Elkhorn by a score of 8-6 on June 11.

The Grays led 1-0 going into the bottom of the fifth when the home team was able to rally for seven runs. ETC then had to hold on down the stretch for the two-run win.

Wahoo scored two runs in the sixth and added three more in the seventh to close within two runs, but the rally came up a couple short.

The Grays finished with just five hits, but were able to draw five walks.

Jesse Stebbing reached base three times and scored twice to power the Gray offense.

Jordan Hiemstra also finished with two base hits.

Starter Avery Wieting pitched well for the Grays, throwing four shutout innings.

He was relieved by Carson Reynolds in the fifth and he struggled mightily. Reynolds allowed three hits, three walks and seven runs while getting only two outs.

Three Gray pitchers combined to allow eight walks.

On Saturday, the Grays got back into the win column with a 6-2 victory over Lincoln Pius X.