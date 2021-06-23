Sid Dillon Grays move to 5-5 on year

ELKHORN – The Wahoo Sid Dillon Grays were defeated by the ETC Knights Reserves in Elkhorn by a score of 8-6 on June 11.
The Grays led 1-0 going into the bottom of the fifth when the home team was able to rally for seven runs. ETC then had to hold on down the stretch for the two-run win.
Wahoo scored two runs in the sixth and added three more in the seventh to close within two runs, but the rally came up a couple short.
The Grays finished with just five hits, but were able to draw five walks.
Jesse Stebbing reached base three times and scored twice to power the Gray offense.
Jordan Hiemstra also finished with two base hits.
Starter Avery Wieting pitched well for the Grays, throwing four shutout innings.
He was relieved by Carson Reynolds in the fifth and he struggled mightily. Reynolds allowed three hits, three walks and seven runs while getting only two outs.
Three Gray pitchers combined to allow eight walks.
On Saturday, the Grays got back into the win column with a 6-2 victory over Lincoln Pius X.
Wahoo took the lead for good in the third inning and rode a great start from Nolan Van Slyke to get past the Thunderbolts.
Van Slyke needed just 99 pitches to throw seven innings of five hit, two-run ball. He struck out 10 and walked just one.
Hiemstra and Stebbing were strong at the top of the order for the Grays combining to finish 5-of-8 with four runs scored.
Van Slyke also finished 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored.
The Grays returned to the field on Sunday for their third game in three days and were lit up by Lincoln North Star in Lincoln by a score of 13-5.
North Star took advantage of nine walk and three errors committed by the Grays.
North Star scored five
runs in the fifth and broke through with seven more in the fourth.
Stebbing started and was tagged with the loss after surrendering five runs in one-and-a-third innings.
Stebbing led a nine-hit attack for the Grays, finishing 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored.
Michael Bristol and Gabe Harris combined for four
hits and two RBI.
Sid Dillon remained on the road Monday night for a fourth straight game in four nights.
They rallied late for an 8-5 six inning win over Omaha North.
The teams combined for 13 runs while finishing with just a combined five base hits.
The Grays were able to win despite issuing 12 walks.
Gray starter Blake Max-
son earned the win on the mound after scattering two hits and six walks in three innings of work.
Van Slyke raised his season average to .500 after going 3for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Harris reached base twice and scored two runs for the Grays.
The Grays record stands at 5-5 on the year.