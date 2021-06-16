Sid Dillon Grays improve to 3-3 after 11-2 home win

WAHOO – After opening the summer with a pair of losses the Wahoo Sid Dillon Grays put one in the win column when they were able to defeat Omaha North 9-6 at Sam Crawford Field on June 2.

The Grays fell behind 3-0 after one inning, but rallied to score four runs in the bottom half of the first inning.

Sid Dillon added three more in the second and two more in the fourth while pulling away for the three-run win.

Nolan Van Slyke had a monster game for the Grays finishing with two hits including a double and four RBI.

Michael Bristol and Jesse Stebbing each scored two runs for the home team. Bristol also swiped two bags.

Stebbing earned the win on the mound for the Grays working five solid innings despite struggling with his control. Stebbing struck out seven and walked six.

After a couple of days off the Grays returned to action on June 5 when they welcomed the ETC Knights Reserves to Sam Crawford Field.

Van Slyke took the loss after getting slammed for 13 hits and 12 runs in three-and-two-thirds of an inning.

Stebbing finished with two hits and drove in two runs. Drake Carlson also finished with two hits and accounted for two RBI.