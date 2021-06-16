Sid Dillon Grays improve to 3-3 after 11-2 home win

WAHOO – After opening the summer with a pair of losses the Wahoo Sid Dillon Grays put one in the win column when they were able to defeat Omaha North 9-6 at Sam Crawford Field on June 2.
The Grays fell behind 3-0 after one inning, but rallied to score four runs in the bottom half of the first inning.
Sid Dillon added three more in the second and two more in the fourth while pulling away for the three-run win.
Nolan Van Slyke had a monster game for the Grays finishing with two hits including a double and four RBI.
Michael Bristol and Jesse Stebbing each scored two runs for the home team. Bristol also swiped two bags.
Stebbing earned the win on the mound for the Grays working five solid innings despite struggling with his control. Stebbing struck out seven and walked six.
After a couple of days off the Grays returned to action on June 5 when they welcomed the ETC Knights Reserves to Sam Crawford Field.
Van Slyke took the loss after getting slammed for 13 hits and 12 runs in three-and-two-thirds of an inning.
Stebbing finished with two hits and drove in two runs. Drake Carlson also finished with two hits and accounted for two RBI.
On Monday, June 7 the Grays traveled to Omaha to take on Omaha South.
Wahoo scored in every inning finished with 20 base hits and rolled to a 16-4 win over South.
Stebbing reached base four times, scored four runs and drove in three.
Van Slyke finished 3-for-5 and drove in three runs.
Gabe Harris finished 2-for-3, stole four bases and scored two runs.
Bristol earned the win on the mound for the Grays. He worked five innings, gave up three hits, four runs and struck out seven.
Wahoo returned to Sam Crawford Field on June 8 when they were able to score an 11-2 five inning victory over Omaha Northwest.
The Grays trailed 2-0 after one inning, but scored 11 straight runs to earn another victory.
Wahoo finished with just six hits, but drew 10 walks and stole 15 bases.
Van Slyke led the team with three hits and scored two runs.
Stebbing, Harris and Dawson Hiemstra each drove in two runs for the Grays.
Stebbing earned the win on the mound after scattering four hits and four walks over five innings or work.
The Grays got back into action when they traveled to Omaha for a game with Omaha North on June 14. Results will appear in next week's newspaper.