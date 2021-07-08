Sid Dillon Grays finish 1-2 last week

LINCOLN – The Wahoo Sid Dillon Grays dropped a tough 3-2 loss at the hands of Ashland on June 27.

Sid Dillon led 2-0 until Ashland was able to score three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Wahoo was limited to just four hits and two of them came off the bat of Jonas Schnakenberg.

Drake Carlson and Jesse Stebbing each scored runs for the Grays.

Twelve strikeouts plagued the Gray attack.

Stebbing was tagged with the loss despite throwing five effective innings. He allowed six hits and three runs in five innings.

The Blues returned to action against Lincoln Lutheran on June 29 in Lincoln and exploded for 14 runs and 16 hits in a 14-8 win.

Seven Blues finished with at least two base hits and it was Nolan Van Slyke and Stebbing who had monster offensive games. Van Slyke hit a home run, finished with three hits, three runs scored and three RBI.

Stebbing reached base five times, scored two runs and drove in two runs.

Schnakenberg and Blake Maxson each drove in two runs apiece.