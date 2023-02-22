OMAHA – The sibling duo of Cameron and Sophia Shultz of Raymond Central pulled off an incredible feat as they both reached the finals in their weight class in Class C at the Boys and Girls State Wrestling Championships at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Feb. 16-18.

For Cameron, it seemed to be a long shot to make the finals from the outside, but not to his coaches, who have seen his focus these past few weeks. He continued to get better and better and was wrestling his best at the right time.

“I am just really proud of him,” Raymond Central Head Coach Harold Pester said. “Last week at districts he had to beat two guys he had previously lost to and he majored both of them. After last week’s performance, he was just more locked in. He did a much better job these last two weeks of focusing and listening.”

In the first two rounds at 170 pounds, Cameron Shultz pinned Kadyn Strecker of Falls City in 4:43 and then got a 14-4 major decision against Hunter Meyer of Ord.

The toughest test yet to come for Cameron was a matchup with a 38-1 Blake Bolling of Pierce in the semifinals. In a back-and-forth battle, it was the Mustang senior who secured a 7-5 decision victory to reach the finals.

Against Cayden Lamb of Valentine in the finals, Cameron Shultz found himself in a compromising position and got pinned in 1:42.

Sophia Shultz at 115 pounds was competing in her second state tournament and her first on the girls side.

Her championship round one and quarterfinal victories were quick pins in 0:36 and 0:34 against Cheyenne Stacy of Superior and Jolyn Pozehl of Ainsworth. She followed that up by knocking off Morgan Machmann of Beatrice by a 10-5 decision in the semifinals.

The win streak for Sophia Shultz came to a halt in the finals match where she was pinned by Kylee Plowman of Conestoga in 1:02.

Coming in sixth place for the Mustang boys at 160 pounds was Tie Hollandsworth. The senior pinned Lucas Anderson of Conestoga in 1:48 and then lost to Cy Petersen of Syracuse by a 4-2 decision.

He rebounded from the defeat by knocking off Isaac Pstulka of West Holt by a 6-4 decision and Treven Stassisnes of Fillmore Central in a 5-4 decision during an ultimate tiebreaker to reach the medal stand.

Mason Kreikemeier at 195 pounds and Elijah Ehlers at 106 pounds both lost in consolation round three for Raymond Central. Getting to consolation round two at 220 pounds was Tyson Malousek.

Jace Lickliter and 182 pounds and Wyatt Jelinek at 145 both made the state meet but failed to win a match.

As a team, the Mustangs came in 14th place in Class C with 41 points scored. Winning was Broken Bow with 119 points and Bishop Neumann was second with 97 points.