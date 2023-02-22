OMAHA– Hitting your stride is so important in the sport of wrestling. Cameron Shultz of Raymond Central proved that as he battled his way through the 170 pound bracket in Class C to reach the finals at the State Wrestling Tournament at the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Feb. 18.

“I am just really proud of him,” Raymond Central Head Coach Harold Pester said. “Last week at districts he had to beat two guys he had previously lost to and he majored both of them. After last week’s performance, he was just more locked in. He did a much better job these last two weeks of focusing and listening.”

In the first two rounds at 170 pounds, Shultz pinned Kadyn Strecker of Falls City in 4:43 and then got a 14-4 major decision against Hunter Meyer of Ord.

The toughest test yet to come for Cameron was a matchup with a 38-1 Blake Bolling of Pierce in the semifinals. In a back-and-forth battle, it was the Mustang senior who secured a 7-5 decision victory to reach the finals.

Against Cayden Lamb of Valentine in the finals, Shultz found himself in a compromising position early and got pinned in 1:42.

Coming in sixth place for the Mustang boys at 160 pounds was Tie Hollandsworth. The senior pinned Lucas Anderson of Conestoga in 1:48 and then lost to Cy Petersen of Syracuse by a 4-2 decision.

He rebounded from the defeat by knocking off Isaac Pstulka of West Holt by a 6-4 decision and Treven Stassisnes of Fillmore Central in a 5-4 decision during an ultimate tiebreaker to reach the medal stand.

Mason Kreikemeier at 195 pounds and Elijah Ehlers at 106 pounds both lost in consolation round three for Raymond Central. Getting to the consolation round two at 220 pounds was Tyson Malousek.

Jace Lickliter and 182 pounds and Wyatt Jelinek at 145 both made the state meet but failed to win a match.

“This tournament went fairly well for us,” Pester said. “We had a couple of heartbreakers at districts that are at home and we had some injured guys at home. We were happy for our five seniors to all get down here. That was pretty cool for them to get to go out together in one last tournament.”

As a team, the Mustangs came in 14th place in Class C with 41 points scored. Winning was Broken Bow with 119 points and Bishop Neumann was second with 97 points.