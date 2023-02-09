FREMONT – A year after making headlines as a girl wrestling in the Boys State Wrestling Championships, Sophia Shultz is headed back to state in the girls tournament for Raymond Central. The junior qualified for state with a second place finish at 115 pounds at the A-1 District Tournament at Fremont on Feb. 3 and 4.

In her first two matches, Shultz pinned Sophia Peklo of Skutt and Jaina Chlopek of Millard South in 0:24 and 0:44. That was followed up by another two pins in 0:36 and 0:23 against Genesis Solis of Grand Island and Morgan Machmann of Beatrice. Her win streak came to an end, when she fell to Kylee Plowman of Conestoga by pin in 1:40 in the finals.The Waverly girls wrestling team also competed at districts. None of the Vikings qualified for state, but five of the six wrestlers picked up at least one win.

Getting the closest to the state tournament for Waverly was Jaelyn Dicke at 170 pounds. She pinned Syriana Antonetty of Omaha North, Nadjimina Akhmadzade of Blair and Madelyn Renz of Grand Island Central Catholic in 0:14, 0:30 and 0:23. In the heartbreak round she was pinned by Rowyn Wiltgen of Millard South in 1:49.

Getting two wins by pin was Sophie Johnson at 110 pounds and Mackenzie Olson at 115. Grace Neeman at 120 had one pin. Ariana Rodriguez at 135 pounds picked up one victory on the day and it came by an 8-2 decision over McKenna Kisela of Seward.

Waverly and Raymond Central were neck and neck in the team race, with the Vikings getting 20th with 28 points and the Mustangs taking 21st with 26 points. Winning the district with 245 points was South Sioux City and Grand Island was second with 242 points.

Shultz has a week off for practice as she prepares for her first Girls State Wrestling Championships on Feb. 17 and 18 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.