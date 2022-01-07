Shorthanded Warriors finish seventh at Bennington

In the last match of the dual with the Jeffs, Rohleder was able to pin Noah Hyson in a 1:16.

Three wins were picked up by Wahoo against the SkyHawks. They were by Malachi Bordovsky at 138 pounds, Hasenkamp at 160 and Nuckolls at 120.

It was a battle for Malachi Bordovsky against Drew Cooper. He would eventually get him on his back and pin him at the 5:57 mark. Hasenkamp defeated Cade Baumgar in a 1:10 with a pin and it took Nuckolls 3:14 to pin Matthew Haney.

Against Ralston in the seventh-place dual, there were a lot of open slots on both sides. In the matches that were wrestled, the Warriors won 5-1.

Undefeated Malachi Bordovsky got Wahoo started with a 24-7 tech fall victory against Gage Monroe at 138 pounds. After that, Noah Bordovsky won a 9-5 decision against Alex Karasek.

Hasenkamp at 160 pounds and Kyan Lausterer at 195 pinned Daniel Enders and Chris Vega in 5:27 and 2:26, respectively. Earning a 14-10 decision over AJ Ress-Conkey at 170 pounds was Kaleb Broome.