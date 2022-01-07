Shorthanded Warriors finish seventh at Bennington

BENNINGTON – The Wahoo wrestling team competed in the Bennington Duals on Dec. 30 over their Christmas break. The Warriors went 1-4 with openings at several weight classes playing an effect in most of those losses.
In the first round, they were defeated by Class B No. 3 Bennington 63-18, lost to Elkhorn South 58-15, were barely defeated by Fairbury 36-33, lost to Class B No. 7 Omaha Skutt Catholic 42-36 and rebounded to knock off Ralston 41-24 in their final dual.
Against the Badgers, Wahoo only won three matches. They came from Malachi Bordovsky at 138 pounds, Brandon Hasenkamp at 160 and Dominek Rohleder at 220.
Malachi Bordovsky pinned Braxton Preacher in 3:31, Hasenkamp pinned Dalton Rhoten in 5:59 and Rohleder was able to pin Kale Kaufmann in a 1:15.
In the dual with the Storm, Malachi Bordovksy and Hasenkamp were the two winners for the Warriors. Earning a tech fall up 23-8 was Malachi Bordovsky and Hasenkamp picked up an 18-6 major decision against Ryan Fisher.
Despite losing by three points to the Jeffs, Wahoo earned five wins against Fairbury. They were by Jet Nuckolls at 120 pounds, Malachi Bordovsky at 138, Noah Bordovsky at 145, Logan Fittron at 152 and Rohleder at 220.
It only took Nuckolls 0:42 to pin Dalton Vanlaningham and Malachi Bordovsky and Noah Bordovsky pinned Connor Gerths and Joryean Sturm in 3:39 and 0:50. In a close 5-3 decision, Fittro edged out Jerik Johnson.
In the last match of the dual with the Jeffs, Rohleder was able to pin Noah Hyson in a 1:16.
Three wins were picked up by Wahoo against the SkyHawks. They were by Malachi Bordovsky at 138 pounds, Hasenkamp at 160 and Nuckolls at 120.
It was a battle for Malachi Bordovsky against Drew Cooper. He would eventually get him on his back and pin him at the 5:57 mark. Hasenkamp defeated Cade Baumgar in a 1:10 with a pin and it took Nuckolls 3:14 to pin Matthew Haney.
Against Ralston in the seventh-place dual, there were a lot of open slots on both sides. In the matches that were wrestled, the Warriors won 5-1.
Undefeated Malachi Bordovsky got Wahoo started with a 24-7 tech fall victory against Gage Monroe at 138 pounds. After that, Noah Bordovsky won a 9-5 decision against Alex Karasek.
Hasenkamp at 160 pounds and Kyan Lausterer at 195 pinned Daniel Enders and Chris Vega in 5:27 and 2:26, respectively. Earning a 14-10 decision over AJ Ress-Conkey at 170 pounds was Kaleb Broome.
Rohleder was 5-0 on the day and was rewarded by being named to the All-Tournament Team at 220 pounds. Malachi Bordovsky was 5-0 on the day as well but was kept off the All-Tournament Team by Bellevue East’s Garrett Grice, the No. 1-ranked pound-for-pound wrestler in Nebraska.