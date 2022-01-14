Shorthanded Tigers still get third place at Wisner-Pilger

WISNER- Despite being without one of their best wrestlers in Class D No. 1 Lane Bohac at 120, the Class D No. 4 East Butler wrestling team still managed to get third with 140.8 points at the Wisner-Pilger Invite on Jan. 8. Winning was Summerland with 148.5 points and Class D No. 8 Howells-Dodge was second with 147.
“Overall, a good day of wrestling,” East Butler head coach Doug Glasshoff said. “Reid and Brayden both really came through with some good wins today and came out as champions. We saw some competition from some different schools than what we see on a regular basis. We were without our 120 today, Lane was dealing with an injury, and he probably would have given us enough team points to pull ahead in the team race.”
Four wrestlers for the Tigers took home first place. They were Reece Kocian at 113 pounds, Luke Polivka at 126, Brayden Brecka at 132, and Reid Glasshoff at 138.
Kocians first two victories were pins of Joseph Barnell of Creighton in 0:38 and Hyin Martinez of Ralston in 5:00. In the finals, he was able to get a 13-4 major decision over Ross Bratetic of Omaha Bryan.
After earning a bye in the first round, Polivka pinned Jerimiah Reimers of Wakefield and Bradyn Anaya of Ralston in a 1:06 and a 1:01. He won a close 4-2 decision over Alex Thiele of Summerland to get first-place.
Brayden Brecka had two quicks pins of Gavin Rath of Omaha Bryan and Caleb Chase of Wakefield in a 1:00 and a 1:57. He ended up getting a tech fall with a 19-4 decision against Jesse Thiele of Summerland.
Getting pins against Kolton Fischer of Wakefield and Devon Schultz of Wisner-Pilger in 3:55 and 0:40 was Glasshoff. He snuck out of his semifinal match against Shane Farnik of Creighton with a 7-6 decision and beat Gabriel Lamprecht of Wakefield with a 3-1 decision in the finals.
Trevin Brecka had to settle for second place after losing in the finals to Class A Tobin Wingender of Omaha Bryan with a 9-3 decision. He beat Christian Zuniga of Lincoln Southeast by medical forfeit and knocked off Alex Arroyo of Summerland with an 8-1 decision.
Kyle Heise at 152 pounds didn’t medal but won several matches. He pinned Ronnie Ramirez of Wakefield in 0:30 and got the same result over Daniel Kenney of Creighton Prep in a 1:59.
Earlier in the week, the Tigers went 2-0 at the Cross County/Osceola Triangular on Jan. 4 by defeating the Cougars 54-24 and then won a 33-33 tiebreaker against High Plains.
In the dual with Cross County/Osceola, East Butler would lose the first match at 106 pounds. Kocian was able to get the Tigers back on track by pinning Kalan Lane in 0:30 at 113 pounds.
Following that win up with pins were Bohac at 120 pounds, Polivka at 126, and Brayden Brecka at 132 pounds. Bohac pinned Tyler Schoup in a 1:42, it took Polivka 2:41 to pin Liam White, and Tony DeWitt was defeated by a pin in 3:37 by Brayden Brecka.
Next up was Blaine Orta at 145 pounds. He pinned Ty Racek in 4:35.
After East Butler lost a match at 160 pounds, Vincent Hageman won at 285 pounds. Three minutes into the battle, Hageman pinned Hector Esparza.
The Tigers second dual was against High Plains. The Storm were able to win five of the seven matches wrestled in the dual, but forfeits resulted in the score being tied at 33-33. The tie-break went down to those forfeits, which gave East Butler the victory.
Winning the two matches for the Tigers was Bohac at 120 pounds and Hageman at 285. Bohac won a 6-0 decision against Gage Friesen and Hageman pinned Kaden Rieken in 0:41.
East Butler will be hosting the ultra-competitive Butler County Triangular at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 13. They will be taking on Class C No. 1 Aquinas Catholic and Class C No. 7 David City.