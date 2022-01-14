Shorthanded Tigers still get third place at Wisner-Pilger

WISNER- Despite being without one of their best wrestlers in Class D No. 1 Lane Bohac at 120, the Class D No. 4 East Butler wrestling team still managed to get third with 140.8 points at the Wisner-Pilger Invite on Jan. 8. Winning was Summerland with 148.5 points and Class D No. 8 Howells-Dodge was second with 147.

“Overall, a good day of wrestling,” East Butler head coach Doug Glasshoff said. “Reid and Brayden both really came through with some good wins today and came out as champions. We saw some competition from some different schools than what we see on a regular basis. We were without our 120 today, Lane was dealing with an injury, and he probably would have given us enough team points to pull ahead in the team race.”

Four wrestlers for the Tigers took home first place. They were Reece Kocian at 113 pounds, Luke Polivka at 126, Brayden Brecka at 132, and Reid Glasshoff at 138.

Kocians first two victories were pins of Joseph Barnell of Creighton in 0:38 and Hyin Martinez of Ralston in 5:00. In the finals, he was able to get a 13-4 major decision over Ross Bratetic of Omaha Bryan.